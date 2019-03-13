‘SNL’ Welcomes ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington, Sara Bareilles for April 6 Episode

Kit Harington has been announced as the host of Saturday Night Live on April 6, just over a week before the season premiere of Game of Thrones.

Harington will grace the stage of SNL next month with musical guest Sara Bareilles. The appearance is almost perfectly timed, as the episode comes exactly eight days before the final season of Game of Thrones premieres. Harington’s debut as host of the show comes just before his final round as Jon Snow.

Harington will also be promoting How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which is currently in theaters. Meanwhile, Bareilles has a new album coming out just one day before. Amidst the Chaos is produced by T Bone Burnett, and includes Bareilles’ new single “Armor.”

NBC announced a whole batch of upcoming hosts on Wednesday in addition to Harington and Bareilles. On March 30, SNL will be hosted by Sandra Oh, with musical guest Tame Impala. Oh stars in Killing Eve on BBC America, which returns for its second season on April 7. Both Oh and Tame Impala will be making their debut on the show.

After that, the April 13 episode of SNL will be hosted by Emma Stone, with musical guest BTS. Stone will be primarily promoting her charity work with Omaze, which supports numerous causes. Later this year, she will also star in Zombieland: Double Tap, so the publicity certainly won’t hurt. This will be Stone’s fourth time hosting SNL.

Of course, for the South Korean pop sensation BTS, it will be a momentous debut. The group has been steadily taking over the world in the last few years, and they have taken a strong hold in the U.S. After performing at award shows, packing stadiums and becoming a social media sensation, they are ready for the SNL stage.

Here again the timing is perfect, as BTS’ newest album Map of the Soul: Persona, comes out the previous day on April 12. Afterward, the group will embark on their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour.

In the meantime, sadly, SNL fans will have to go for two full weeks without a new episode. The show has kept a steady pace in 2019 with only one weekend off at a time, but now the cast and crew are looking at a little more rest. Last week’s episode was hosted by Idris Elba with musical guest Khalid.

It went over well with stinging political satire, and a healthy smattering of less topical sketches as well. When the show returns, it will make up for its absence with three straight weeks of live telecasts.



SNL airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.