‘Saturday Night Live’: Charles Barkley to Host After Winter Olympics Break

Saturday Night Live will take a month-long break during the Winter Olympics, but we already know who will be the next host.

The live variety comedy series will be coming back March 3 with former NBA star Charles Barkley taking over hosting duties and rap group Migos as the musical guest.

The announcement came during Saturday’s all new episode with host Natalie Portman and musical guest Dua Lipa.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement at the upcoming pairing.

Charles Barkley and Migos. #BlackHistoryMonth #SNL — C h a r l o t t e. (@CharKiNte) February 4, 2018

Charles Barkley and Migos going to to be on #SNL has me hype and can’t stop laughing at the same time 😂😂😂😂 — Kayla Banks (@Kayla_Banks3) February 4, 2018

Charles Barkley and Migos? Ok That’s way too much mumbling and mispronouncing words for one episode. #SNL — Atlanta Hawks Tank Mode Activated. (@FireAndFurySZN) February 4, 2018

So excited for Charles Barkley and Migos a month from now on #SNL. It’s live coast to coast. He can’t get preempted like last time. — Marco Monteiro (@MMonteiro90) February 4, 2018

Barkley previously hosted the show in 2012. He has hosted the show three times, according to TV Line.

During the episode, Portman poked fun at the upcoming Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles — with the help of Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch, brought back her epic rap game and did a hilarious parody of NBC Winter Olympics coverage.

Migos recently released they new album Culture II, featuring singles like “Notice Me,” “Supastars”, “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake and the hit single “Motorsport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Along with Portman, Sam Rockwell, Jessica Chastain and Will Ferrell have performed hosting duties for Saturday Night Live in 2018. Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan and Halsey have acted as musical guests.

The show airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.