Sarah Drew Wants ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans to Stop Attacking Co-Star

Sarah Drew is coming to the defense of one of her co-stars.

The exiting Grey’s Anatomy cast member took to Twitter Tuesday to defend Kelly McCreary, whose character Maggie Pierce is currently in a blossoming relationship with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), her beloved character’s ex on the ABC drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Please read. Sending you all love. pic.twitter.com/VOW6fet7Ht — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) May 8, 2018

“I know these characters mean so much to you — believe me, they mean a lot to me, too — but I do not feel defended when you attack my friends,” Drew wrote on Twitter. “My beautiful, loving loyal sister, Kelly, is a brilliant, fiercely talented team player who ALWAYS shows up and dedicates herself to the stories she is asked to tell. Pleas stop attacking her for doing her job. When you heart her, you hurt me. When you show kindness to her, you show kindness to me. Please be Kind.”

Grey’s Anatomy fans have been quick to hate on McCreary’s Maggie and her relationship with Jackson, going as far as to blame the relationship for April Kepner’s (Drew) upcoming exit at the end of the ABC hit series’ 14th season.

The series made headlines back in March when it was announced that Drew and co-star Jessica Capshaw would be exiting the series at the end of its current season.

While the show has hinted as to how Capshaw’s Arizona Robbins will exit the show, not much is known as to how Sarah Drew will be departing, and after seeing the promo for Thursday’s all new episode, her exit may a tragic ending.

Drew has been on Grey’s Anatomy for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular.

At the time of the exit news, Drew took to Twitter to share a message with her fans.

“Hey guys,” Drew began in a screenshot of a note posted on Twitter. “Thank you for all of the love. I know you’re sad. I’m sad too. I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here. That will come later.”

She continued, “For now, I’d like to say: I love you, and I love April and her story isn’t over yet. And the really good news (for me, at least) is that I’m here on set shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd, with my beloved Grey’s family all this week and next, so I get to process all of my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that, I am so grateful.”

The actress is also on the waiting game, as she awaits to hear whether CBS’ Cagney and Lacey reboot gets picked up to series, which she is a co-lead alongside Blindspot veteran Michelle Hurd.

Written by Bridget Carpenter and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez, the new series will follow the two female police detectives and friends who keep the streets of Los Angeles safe.

Drew will play LAPD Detective Cagney, Lacey’s nimble and easygoing partner and protege. Hurd’s Lacey is athletic, polished and a former high school track and field champion.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.