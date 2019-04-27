‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Fans Swarm ‘Netflix’ Tweet Saying They Are ‘Sick to Death’ of Cancellations

Santa Clarita Diet has officially been cancelled by Netflix, and fans are up in arms about it. The decision to cut the zombie comedy series from the streaming service was announced on Friday, according to a report from TV Line. Since then, Twitter has been full of reactions from fans, all of whom are sad to see the show go.

Netflix released a statement about its decision to cancel Santa Clarita Diet on Friday, praising “the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant” for leading the series for three seasons. The streaming service did not explain its decision to cancel the show, which is part of the reason fans are so upset about the decision. One Twitter user said they are “sick to death” of Netflix axing popular shows to create “below made-for-basic-cable quality” films and pay to keep old shows around. Others appear to feel the same way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s becoming easier to drop @netflix when they make stupid decisions like canceling #SantaClaritaDiet. pic.twitter.com/43NW8pgcur — Brandi Bluebonnet (@missbluebonnets) April 27, 2019

“Okay so, a third season of 13 Reasons Why (that no one asked for) is approaching, but Santa Clarita Diet was canceled? Make it make sense,” one fan tweeted.

“Good morning to everyone EXCEPT whoever decided to cancel Santa Clarita Diet,” another Twitter user said.

Friends has been on Netflix since forever. There is not just a second season of 13 reasons why, but a third season, even though season 1 was enough already. But canceling Santa Clarita and leaving all my answers unanswered is ok? Netflix let’s talk priorities. #SantaClaritaDiet pic.twitter.com/jUVDTMajMg — Stephanie Raphael🇭🇹 (@ni96_raphael) April 27, 2019

“Why doesn’t Drew Barrymore simply eat the producers who cancelled the show?,” a third joked in a tweet.

“You know what Amazon, Hulu and Disney+ have in common with Netflix? They also don’t have Santa Clarita Diet. But they cost less,” a fan said.

#SantaClaritaDiet I’m so confused about this. Season 3 literally got 100% on rotten tomatoes… I need an explanation. pic.twitter.com/hwSIdSOqEN — Sophia (@NOitSpellsNoWay) April 27, 2019

WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM NETFLIX? IT’S AN INCREDIBLE SHOW, HAS SOME OF THE BEST FAMILY DYNAMICS ON TELEVISION AND THE COMEDY IS JUST RIGHT. WHAT. IS. THE. ISSUE. #SantaClaritaDiet — Tanya (@Fluffballwildin) April 27, 2019

Barrymore reacted to Santa Clarita Diet being cancelled in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. She hailed her character, Sheila Hammond, and Olyphant’s as “an amazing couple,” adding that she feels “lucky” to have been a part of the show. Barrymore also gave a shout to Victor Fresco, the show’s creator.

“She and Joel were an amazing couple, who had shared goals. And I am lucky to have worked along side Tim Olyphant,” she told the outlet. “It was an honor to get to do something so delightful. Sheila lives forever in me. And I am grateful to Victor Fresco, who created a world so unique.”

In a statement of his own, Olyphant said he “loved working on this show.” He then joked that Netflix could cancel Santa Clarita Diet, but he planned to continue to come in to the studio and shoot.

“I’m going to continue coming in and doing scenes. If they don’t want to film it, that’s up to them,” Olyphant joked.

Santa Clarita Diet isn’t the first popular Netflix series to get cancelled, leaving fans disappointed. One Day at a Time, Friends From College, The Punisher, Jessica Jones and Travelers were all cut from the streaming service this year. Meanwhile, in 2018 it paid $100 million to keep Friends in its library for another year, Forbes reported. This fact has rubbed many streamers the wrong way, with some believing that it would be better to let reruns go in favor of supporting popular new shows.

Netflix hasn’t addressed the backlash over Santa Clarita Diet being canceled at this time.