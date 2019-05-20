Sansa’s Hairstyle Had a Hidden Message During the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

The series finale of Game of Thrones saw nearly every major character’s storyline officially come to an end, with fans fully on board with some plot lines and most definitely not with others.

Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 6, “The Iron Throne.”

One ending that offered a fitting conclusion was Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)’s decision to make the North its own Kingdom, with Ned Stark’s daughter ultimately taking the throne to become Queen of the North.

Sansa’s final scene in the series saw her being crowned queen, with the new ruler being fitted with a simple braided crown, which was placed on her red hair, left for the first time unbraided and flowing.

Fans were quick to point out this cosmetic decision, as Sansa had long used her hair and its various styles to emulate political figures she looked up to or was learning from. Those figures included, among others, her mother, Catelyn Stark, as well as Cersei Lannister, Margaery Tyrell and Daenerys Targaryen.

She never wears her hair down. Sansa has always used her hair to look like the people she’s trying to emulate, as well as trying to communicate non-verbally. By wearing her hair down, I feel like she’s showing that she’s her own person and she can speak for herself now pic.twitter.com/Mq7zeRFg1h — I love Sansa Stark | GoT spoilers (@cheap__queen) May 20, 2019

my sister & i were talking about the #GameOfThrones finale & she made a great point – Sansa’s hair has always mimicked people she’s learning from or inspired by. but now, Queen of the North in her own right, she wears it down. simple, unadorned & free to write her own story 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4mogfP6NpO — indi/catelyn stark warrior (@chromoluminous) May 20, 2019

After years of trauma and transformation, the finale saw Sansa fully come into her own, with fans praising the decision to wear her hair down to signify her confidence as a ruler.

Sansa’s hair completely down (vs complicated looks of her youth & severe pinbacks of Winterfell stewardship) took my breath away. Elizabeth wore hers down at her coronation to signal sexual purity, in open hostility to those who said her sexual abuse ruined her. #GameOfThrones — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) May 20, 2019

Anyone remember the theory of Sansa’s hair changing to reflect her enemies or the person she was learning from in that season? Her hair was completely down and undone when she was crowned. She doesn’t have anything else to learn. #GameOfThornes #GOTFinale #QueenoftheNorth pic.twitter.com/sA5TSIHWgV — Allyson B Farmer (@allysonbfarmer) May 20, 2019

For the first time, Sansa’s hair is her own. Sansa’s hair is usually copying what she saw other people do as a political statement. Now, in her own power, her hair is simply hers. She no longer needs to imitate anyone. She is #SANSA — fantasyreader (@fantasyreader5) May 20, 2019

“I wasn’t bummed at all,” Turner told Entertainment Weekly of Sansa’s new role as Queen of the North rather than the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms (now Six Kingdoms). “Because ever since the end of season one, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”

