Sansa’s Hairstyle Had a Hidden Message During the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

The series finale of Game of Thrones saw nearly every major character’s storyline officially come to an end, with fans fully on board with some plot lines and most definitely not with others.

Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 6, “The Iron Throne.”

One ending that offered a fitting conclusion was Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)’s decision to make the North its own Kingdom, with Ned Stark’s daughter ultimately taking the throne to become Queen of the North.

Sansa’s final scene in the series saw her being crowned queen, with the new ruler being fitted with a simple braided crown, which was placed on her red hair, left for the first time unbraided and flowing.

Fans were quick to point out this cosmetic decision, as Sansa had long used her hair and its various styles to emulate political figures she looked up to or was learning from. Those figures included, among others, her mother, Catelyn Stark, as well as Cersei Lannister, Margaery Tyrell and Daenerys Targaryen.

After years of trauma and transformation, the finale saw Sansa fully come into her own, with fans praising the decision to wear her hair down to signify her confidence as a ruler.

“I wasn’t bummed at all,” Turner told Entertainment Weekly of Sansa’s new role as Queen of the North rather than the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms (now Six Kingdoms). “Because ever since the end of season one, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”

