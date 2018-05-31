Samantha Bee Calls Ivanka Trump the C-Word in ‘Full Frontal’ Segment

Samantha Bee took aim at Ivanka Trump Wednesday night during a segment on her show Full Frontal, telling the First Daughter to “do something” following Trump’s “oblivious” tweet from over the weekend.

Calling Trump’s photo of herself and her son, Theodore, “the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” in reference to the news that almost 1,500 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border are unaccounted for, Bee begged Trump to talk to her father.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child but let me just say, one mother to another: Do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c—. He listens to you.”

Donald Trump‘s administration stepped up criminal prosecutions of people illegally crossing the border this month, re-sparking the debate around the administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border.

“Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it,” Bee continued. “Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes.”

Many tweeted their disapproval of Bee’s use of the c-word, prompting the network to remove video clip from its YouTube channel as of Thursday afternoon.

“So ABC just fired Roseanne for her tweet. Will TBS fire Samatha Bee for her actual on-air monologue?,” conservative blogger Erik Erickson questioned. “Seems to me that calling Ivanka Trump a ‘feckless (expletive)’ is just as bad as suggesting Valerie Jarrett is an ape.”

He continued, “All the progressives in my timeline telling me the Roseanne situation and Samantha Bee situation are not comparable will, I’m sure, be fine when Trump supporters start calling Clinton, Warren, Pelosi, etc. the same as what Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump.”

NBC’s Megyn Kelly also tweeted about Bee’s comments, writing, “This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn [Roseanne Barr]? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate.”

Others agreed with Bee’s comments.

Actor Billy Eichner wrote, “Honestly I think Samantha Bee was being generous.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, “[Samantha Bee] please do not apologize.”

Others found a middle ground.

“Samantha Bee’s comment was hateful and distasteful, but it wasn’t racist. If you want to fire her for making hateful comments, then you can’t defend Trump for doing the exact same thing on a daily basis!” one person wrote.