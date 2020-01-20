SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston’s Reaction to Brad Pitt’s Win Melts Fans’ Hearts

Jennifer Aniston was in the crowd at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Sunday night when Brad Pitt picked up his award at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The former couple, who were married from 2000 to 2005, became the stars of the ceremony, especially after the cameras quickly cut to show Aniston’s reaction to Pitt’s self-deprecating acceptance speech. Fans at home were moved by the mutual admiration shown between the two stars.

The continuing joys of this awards season are the reaction shots of Jennifer Aniston every time Brad Pitt wins an award pic.twitter.com/yV8PkkuyHz — stuart emmrich (@StuartEmmrich) January 20, 2020

“I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” Pitt said at the beginning of his speech. “Thank you my brothers, my sisters. This means so much, more than I can possibly fathom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pitt joked about director Quentin Tarantino’s habit of focusing on actresses’ feet before pointing out that playing Cliff Booth was not too hard.

jen aniston’s reactions to brad pitt winning are what life is about — scorsexy (@bettydrapers) January 20, 2020

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” Pitt joked. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

At that moment, the cameras quickly cut to Aniston, who clapped at the joke.

I think the whole point of people voting for Brad Pitt to win all those awards is so they could cut to Jen Aniston’s reaction shots whenever he makes his speeches lol #SAGAwards — Mario Ortiz (@mariow08) January 20, 2020

Fans also had an instant response to Aniston’s reaction.

Later on in the show, Aniston won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. Unfortunately, Pitt was not at his seat for the cameras to show a reaction shot. Instead, he was still backstage, watching Aniston’s acceptance speech.

Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to brad pitt’s #SAGAwards speech is life altering. — Social Allie (@social_allie) January 20, 2020

Before Aniston won, the two did share an emotional embrace backstage.

While Pitt and Aniston are rarely seen together publicly at the same place, they are good friends, as Pitt himself told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes earlier this month. They also briefly met at the CAA Golden Globes after-party.

“Jen arrived after Brad,” an insider told E! News. “It was brief, but [they] were very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there. They approached each other once they saw each other inside and looked happy as they started to hug and say hello. Jen whispered something to Brad, but it wasn’t in an affectionate way. They both didn’t seem like they wanted to make a big deal about being together in the same room although it was a private party. They were trying to be low-key. Brad left shortly after and didn’t stay at the party long.”

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA