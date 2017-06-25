Ryan Seacrest on the ‘American Idol’ Reboot

While Ryan Seacrest hasn’t officially signed on to host ABC‘s reboot of American Idol, the 42-year-old is reportedly very close to signing on the dotted line.

Seacrest told Variety that he’s “sorting through the details of it,” basically confirming what we’ve all been speculating.

“I love the show. I have great affection for the show,” he said in the interview, whihc can be seen below. “I think the show will be tremendously successful on ABC.”

One thing he still has to figure out, however, is how he would balance hosting Idol in Los Angeles with his day job hosting Live with Kelly Ripa in New York City.

The host added that if he were to officially re-join Idol, there aren’t many changes he would make to the show, which he hosted for all of its 15 seasons on Fox.

“I think there are tweaks that the show will make and can make to update itself for 2017. At the core, the format is the format,” he said. “That’s the strength of the show. The storytelling and the talent. That’s what will make this show special. I don’t think you reinvent the wheel. It is a strong format and a strong show.”

Seacrest also dished on Kelly Clarkson‘s move to The Voice, where she will join the NBC singing competition as a judge this fall.

“I’m happy if she’s doing what she wants to do and she’s happy,” Seacrest said of Clarkson, who was Idol‘s first-ever winner. “That first season [of Idol] was so special. I’ve always been a fan of hers. …She’s going to be great on The Voice as well.”

