Watch: Ryan Edwards Gets Married in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Sneak Peek

Ryan Edwards and fiancé Mackenzie Standifer get married on Monday’s season finale of Teen Mom OG and in a sneak peek, the wedding is a bare bones affair.

In the video, which can be seen below, Edwards comforts his mother, Jen, who is upset because Edwards’ 8-year-old son with ex Maci Bookout, Bentley, isn’t in attendance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t think we’re [going to tell Bentley],” Edwards tells his father, Larry. “If he does find out, we’re gonna sit him down.”

Edwards also has to calm his mother down after she becomes upset that “the most important people aren’t here.”

“It doesn’t matter if there are 100 people or two people. It just matters as long as we love each other,” Edwards says.

MORE: Amber Portwood Offers Update on Ryan Edwards’ Post-Rehab Status

Watch the clip below:

Edwards married Standifer prior to entering a treatment facility for substance abuse in June. Bookout revealed Edwards’ battle with drug addiction during a recent episode of the show, where she asked a counselor for help in staging an intervention.

“I’m hoping to get some advice on helping an addict,” Bookout said on call to a counselor. “He is my oldest son’s father. I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide eyed. He doesn’t look right.”

Earlier this week fellow Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood offered an update on Edwards.

“Ryan is doing great now,” Portwood said. “He has a lot of support.”

Teen Mom OG airs Monday on MTV.