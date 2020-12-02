'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Not Available on YouTube TV, Subscribers Are Furious

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on CBS on Tuesday night, starting off the holiday season on a classic note. While many viewers tuned in to the network via cable to watch the special, many others turned to streaming services to try and watch it. Unfortunately, for some of those fans, they could not view the holiday classic as YouTube TV was not streaming it. And it's safe to say that those fans are not happy about missing out on the Christmas special.

As of right now, it's unclear exactly why Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was unavailable to stream on Tuesday night via YouTube TV. On Twitter, viewers wrote that when they went to use the streaming service to watch the special, they were met with an error message that read, "This program's unavailable for streaming on the internet." Luckily enough, for fans who missed out on the special due to this discrepancy, Freeform will also be airing it multiple times throughout December. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air on Freeform on Dec. 5, Dec. 6, Dec. 19, Dec. 20, Dec. 24, and Dec. 25.

While there will be many ways for you to view Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer throughout the Christmas season, fans weren't happy to have missed out on Tuesday night's airing. Naturally, those fans had plenty to say about YouTube TV in light of this dilemma.