'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Not Available on YouTube TV, Subscribers Are Furious
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on CBS on Tuesday night, starting off the holiday season on a classic note. While many viewers tuned in to the network via cable to watch the special, many others turned to streaming services to try and watch it. Unfortunately, for some of those fans, they could not view the holiday classic as YouTube TV was not streaming it. And it's safe to say that those fans are not happy about missing out on the Christmas special.
As of right now, it's unclear exactly why Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was unavailable to stream on Tuesday night via YouTube TV. On Twitter, viewers wrote that when they went to use the streaming service to watch the special, they were met with an error message that read, "This program's unavailable for streaming on the internet." Luckily enough, for fans who missed out on the special due to this discrepancy, Freeform will also be airing it multiple times throughout December. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will air on Freeform on Dec. 5, Dec. 6, Dec. 19, Dec. 20, Dec. 24, and Dec. 25.
While there will be many ways for you to view Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer throughout the Christmas season, fans weren't happy to have missed out on Tuesday night's airing. Naturally, those fans had plenty to say about YouTube TV in light of this dilemma.
Sorry Rudolph
Sorry Rudolph, just like the Pandemic, we will also lose you this year thanks to Corporate Greed @cbs will not allow us to Watch you on internet TV @hulu @YouTubeTV https://t.co/MuFI5W68ZT pic.twitter.com/zXLiiMP5vh— 🎄❄🤶🏼🎅🏼🌎🏔🏞 (@earthling2000s) December 2, 2020
What's The Deal?
Bruh why can’t I watch Rudolph the red nose reindeer on CBS wit YouTube TV 😒 @YouTubeTV— IC (@ICtheNOIZ) December 2, 2020
"Bah Humbug"
.@YouTubeTV bah humbug. Blocking Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer from streaming. The app even let me record it without notice. Can 2020 get any worse! #rudolph #Grinch— Dave Carlstrom ⚾ (@davecarlstrom) December 2, 2020
Just Why?
@YouTubeTV why are you denying Rudolph? What did he do to you?— Melissa R. (@lilmissunschine) December 2, 2020
Confused
@YouTubeTV why is Rudolph blocked for streaming???!!!!?!!??! I think I’m the only person left on earth that likes claymations and you take this from me— Suzanne Barker (@barkersl2) December 2, 2020
Step Up Your Game
This is the second year in a row they blocked Rudolph from streaming. It is 2020, get it together @CBS @YouTubeTV— Lauren (@BabyGurlBee) December 2, 2020
Not Happy
Hey @CBS, Why can’t I watch Rudolph on @YouTubeTV ? Why in the world would it make sense to keep people from streaming a program that’s fifty+ years old?— Will Atkinson (@watkinson7) December 2, 2020