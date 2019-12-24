‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Fans Push Back Against ‘Bullying’ Backlash

Over the past few years, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has faced a longline of “bullying” accusation from viewers. But now fans of the classic stop-motion animation film are pushing back against the claims, citing there’s nothing wrong with the beloved film.

The bullying claims come from those who specifically cite Santa as a character who seems to be displaying bully-like behavior. Taking to Twitter, one fan of the movie defended it by saying, “I know it’s supposedly a ‘bully show’ now, but I am going to watch a shunned reindeer overcome adversity and help Santa save Christmas in #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer.”

“One of my favorite pastimes is reading Tweets during #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer. People applying 2019 norms means a lot of hating on Santa, Donner, and Coach Comet,” another viewer stated.

“I have a soft spot for #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer because I was the fat kid who was mocked and wasn’t picked to participate until I turned out to be useful because of my brains,” someone else said sarcastically.

Among the many tweets criticizing the film for its alleged bullying behavior, was one Twitter user who offered, “Donder was a coward, covering up his son’s difference & treating it as a shameful flaw. Coach Comet deserved to be butchered for venison. Santa was a total d—. He only embraced the red nose when it benefited him & his elf slave sweatshop.”

“Yukon Cornelius is a nice guy — until he starts whipping his dogs and sadistically torturing the abominable snowman by trying to drown him, pulling out all his teeth, throwing him over a ledge, and dragging him in chains back to Santa’s sweatshop,” the user also pointed out.

“Ultimately, you have to blame Santa for the bullying culture at the North Pole. Donner is just middle management. Santa put pressure on his reindeer, so they felt like they had to have the perfect children,” a final user said.