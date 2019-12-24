How to Watch Every Airing of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ This Christmas

The most famous reindeer of all is making his way to your TV screen! After broadcasting its first airing of the season on Monday, Dec. 2 on CBS, fans of the beloved 1964 Rankin/Bass Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer can finally catch its final viewing of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 25 3:40 p.m. ET on Freeform, with several more set to take place before the Christmas season is over.

Below are all the airings for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year (all times are in ET):

Videos by PopCulture.com

• Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on CBS

• Friday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 p.m. on Freeform

• Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:45 p.m. on Freeform

• Friday, Dec. 20 at 6:15 p.m. on Freeform

• Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1:25 p.m. on Freeform

• Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8:50 p.m. on Freeform

• Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 3:40 p.m. on Freeform

According to Decider, CBS has had the rights to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer since 1972, though Freeform recently won the right to share the classic as part of its 25 Days of Christmas holiday programming. That beloved programming slate also includes the likes of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Santa Clause, as well as fellow Rankin-Bass Christmas classic Frosty the Snowman.

Fans can also catch a viewing of the classic by streaming it. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be available for live streaming on CBS with a CBS All Access subscription, which costs $5.99 per month for an ad-based subscription. A commercial-free subscription costs $9.99 per month.

The film can also be viewed on Freeform’s website by using a cable log-in.

Those with a YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV NOW, or PlayStation Vue subscription may also be able to find both CBS and Freeform live streams depending on their market.

The classic is available for purchase on VOD on platforms such as Vudu, Prime Video, iTunes, and FandangoNOW.

“Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks,” an official synopsis for the classic reads. “It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.”

Originally premiering in 1964, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been a mainstay on the holiday programming slate ever since, becoming the longest continuously running Christmas television special in history. The special is so popular that in 1976, a sequel was made called Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, which will be available for viewing as part of AMC Network’s Best Christmas Ever lineup.