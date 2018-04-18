Will Johnny Galecki Return to ‘Roseanne’ This Season?

David Healy announced he is moving back to Lanford, but will we see him again on Roseanne?

Sadly, because of Johnny Galecki’s rigorous filming schedule for The Big Bang Theory, fans should not expect to see David return for the remainder of the ABC sitcom’s revival season, but that doesn’t mean we’ll never see him again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tuesday’s new episode featured David’s return, as he announces he’ll come to his and Darlene’s daughter’s birthday party. Before the event he visits Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and reveals he plans to move to Lanford to make things right with his kids, as well as to officially divorce her so they can both move on.

Overwhelmed by the news, as well as with David’s announcement he’s seeing a woman named Blue, Darlene kisses David and the two spend the night together.

The morning after, David admits the reason he walked away from his family in the first place.

“You know, when I left you and the kids I rationalized that it was O.K. because I was helping people, the truth is I left because my brother died and I was overwhelmed with all the responsibility and I just ran,” David says.

Darlene considers letting David back into her life, until Roseanne (Barr) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) put her back in perspective.

“You said he was a good person, you said I should give him a second chance,” Darlene says.

“Yeah, as a father not as a husband, you guys are a disaster as a couple, it’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde… and David,” Roseanne says. “He left because you guys were fighting all the time and that’s what he couldn’t handle.”

Darlene eventually decides to let David go for the good of her kids, and they both agree to co-parent their children amicably.

The Roseanne reboot has already been renewed for a second season, so while we might not see David soon, there is hope he will return in the future, especially if he does indeed move back to Lanford, with or without his new girlfriend.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.