‘Roseanne’: Where You Can Watch Episodes

The Roseanne revival was abruptly canceled by ABC after Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter rant, and reruns have been pulled off the air. But episodes of the entire original series are available to watch on Amazon Prime.

In addition to TV Land, CMT and Paramount Network pulling reruns of the original series from the airwaves, Hulu also pulled the revival series from its service. “We support ABC’s decision and are removing the show from Hulu,” the streaming service said in a statement.

The Laff network was another to pull original Roseanne reruns from, explaining, “While we believe viewers have always distinguished the personal behavior of the actress Roseanne Barr from the television character Roseanne Connor, we are disgusted by Barr’s comments this week. Therefore, we are removing the original Roseanne series from the Laff schedule for the time being, effective immediately.”

The backlash against the show and its star, Roseanne Barr, begin as a response to the comedian tweeting, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby” as an insult directed at former aide to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

Following the comment and the Roseanne revival subsequently being canceled, many members of the shows cast released statements acknowledging what took place.

Michael Fishman, who played DJ Conner in the series, opened up saying, “Today is one of the hardest in my life. I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience welcomes us into their homes. Our cast, crew, writers and production staff strived for inclusiveness. The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

“I condemn these statements vehemently, they are reprehensible and intolerable. Contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society,” the actor continued. “I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.”

“While am I going to miss being part of the ABC family, I believe that to sit back or remain silent in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive,” Fishman added.

“My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views. To represent portions of society often marginalized,” he concluded. “In this moment it is important to be clear. We must stand up against bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all.”