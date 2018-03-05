‘Roseanne’ Reboot Trailer Received by Mixed Reviews on Twitter

Roseanne is back, but it does not look like Twitter viewers are excited about it.

ABC showed the first trailer for the new episodes during the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, and critics at home were quick to respond.

In the trailer, ABC boasted of the return of the Conners, and assured everyone that “nothing has changed.”

There was even a joke about everyone thinking Dan was dead, a reference to the season nine finale where it was revealed that Dan died of a heart attack. The writers of the new season decided to ditch that so John Goodman could come back.

“Why does everyone always think I’m dead?” Dan asked.

“ABC Oscar Night- the highlight of tonight’s political extravaganza will be 1-seeing an actor as great as Laurie Metcalf actually win and 2) the debut of the Roseanne commercial,” star Roseanne Barr tweeted.

Unfortunately, Metcalf lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to I, Tonya‘s Allison Janney. Metcalf was nominated for Lady Bird.

Most of the show’s main cast is back for the new episodes, including Barr, Goodman and Metcalf. Michael Fishman, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson are all back. Sarah Chalke, who played Becky when Goranson was off the show, will play a new character. Johnny Galecki will also make a guest appearance in an episode.

Fans at home were not too thrilled with the throwback commercial.

“The family that looks like us” is a gross, bad way to promote Roseanne. Rethink that, ABC. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 5, 2018



Who asked for Roseanne to come back? Serious question. — Monique Judge (@thejournalista) March 5, 2018



“The world premiere of the trailer for the new Roseanne is coming up.” HARD PASS AND NO THANK YOU.#Oscars — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 5, 2018



I’m a little confused as to why the cast of #Roseanne are coming back to the show most of them have good careers. Only watched a few episodes when it was on before, it was ok, overall it stayed on the air too long so not sure why it’s returning #Oscars — Bmblbeeb🐝 (@Bmblbeeb) March 5, 2018



Speaking of remakes, I gotta say, that new Roseanne show looks terrible. I haven’t watched anything on ABC since Lost, just a long stretch of pretty bad shows. — Kev (@kmccorm24) March 5, 2018



When you liked #Roseanne during the 90s but can’t support it now because it’s star is a toxic waste dump full of hate. pic.twitter.com/86imhAyrKc — Ole Tippecanoe (@TippeTyYay) March 5, 2018

The new episodes of Roseanne start with an hour-long premiere on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The season will run nine episodes.

