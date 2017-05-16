ABC Reveals Throwback Trailer Teasing New Roseanne Revival Series

An official throwback trailer for the Roseanne revival series has been released by ABC to tease the sitcom’s return to television for the 2017-2018 TV season.

The eight-episode reboot will feature the original cast including: Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.), and Lecy Goranson (Becky). Sarah Chalke, who portrayed Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment President, said in a statement: “The Conners’ joy and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne.”

ABC shared this info about the show on YouTube:

“When it premiered on ABC, the series broke new ground for its realistic portrayal of a working-class family, the Conners, barely scraping by in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. it also dominated the ratings as one of the highest-rated television series on the air for its near-decade run. A comedy about ordinary people who faced day-to-day survival with a sense of absurdity of it all, the inimitable Roseanne was its epicenter.

“Lauded for its humor, relevance, warmth and honesty, the Conner family will continue to deal with the economic challenges of living pay check to pay check in 2018. In its nine seasons on ABC, in addition to being a primetime ratings hit, the series won a Peabody Award and a Golden Globe Award for best television series (comedy or musical). Barr and Goodman each won Golden Globes for best performance by an actress and actor. Barr went on to win an Emmy as lead actress, and Metcalf won two supporting actress Emmys for her work on the series.”

The show is produced by Carsey-Werner Television with executive producers including Tom Werner, Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez.

The Roseanne reboot is set to air in 2018.

