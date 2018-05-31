‘Roseanne’ Star Michael Fishman Shares Detailed Letter of Series Impact Amid Racism Scandal

Roseanne cast member Michael Fishman shared a heartfelt message about his time on the series following its abrupt cancellation amid Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets scandal.

Fishman has been one of the most vocal members of the cast following news that ABC canceled the hit comedy series after Barr shared an offensive tweet against Valerie Jarrett.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor, who portrayed DJ Conner on the original series and its revival, shared a length statement about his time on the show.

I have tremendous appreciate for all the fans and their support over the years pic.twitter.com/djHD6l8teN — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) May 30, 2018

“Many of my earliest memories were shared with the world,” Fishman wrote. “The rarest of opportunities to grow up in a social tempest built to push boundaries, test ideologies, and embrace inclusion. Shaped from the top it carved a legacy of painfully authentic family struggles, that crossed through television and consoled millions. It was almost perfect in its imperfection. The Roseanne show and its messages speak for themselves, with an undeniable heart no one can ignore.”

“I took the lessons I learned at work, through trial and error, and started deciding the type of person I wanted to be,” Fishman added.

The actor then went on to discuss how people can only control how they react to words and situations they encounter, likely referring to Barr’s actions and harsh words toward her co-stars following the cancellation.

He ended the statement by announcing a temporary hiatus from social media.

“I am going to take a few days off social media to refocus and continue moving forward. I cannot allow myself to waste these important days. TO lead by example and provide for my family. It is my responsibility to navigate the distance between my present and my dreams. In the meantime, thank you to all the fans. I wish you all luck on your own journey.”

After his first statement, Barr tweeted at Fishman telling him he was throwing her under the bus after denouncing her words.

i created the platform for that inclusivity and you know https://t.co/hViHPX2ZUb. You throw me under the bus. nice! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

“You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness,” Fishman responded to Barr. “That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that.”

Barr ended the interaction by telling Fishman on Twitter to leave her alone.

Barr also lashed out at her former co-star Sara Gilbert (Darlene), after Gilbert wrote that she was “disappointed” in Barr’s remarks, which she called “abhorrent.”

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

“Wow! unreal,” Barr wrote in response to one of Gilbert’s tweets.