‘Roseanne’ Sneak Peek Released

The Conner family is set to be gracing TV screens soon, and the newest sneak peek of the revival’s first episode is promising a lot of laughs.

In a short 46-second-long sneak peek clip of ABC‘s Roseanne revival posted to YouTube, the candy man is back, or rather, Dan Conner (John Goodman) is proving that the couple has aged a bit and medication is as good as candy.

During the clip, Dan Conner, who was resurrected for the revival series, walks into the familiar setting of the Conner kitchen, bearing a bag full of different bottles of medication, which Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) is all too excited for. Unfortunately, their insurance no longer covers all of their medication, meaning that they get “half the drugs for half the price,” resulting in the two doing a little schoolyard trading.

The sneak peek clip comes just days after ABC released the Roseanne revival’s official opening title sequence, which is an homage to the original credits, with the entire Conner clan seated at their kitchen table enjoying a takeout dinner.

The nine-episode 10th season of Roseanne is set to premiere March 27 with two back-to-back episodes, 21 years after the end of its ninth season. Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming revival during the Oscars on March 4 when a trailer for the series debuted.

The original cast is set to return to the series with Barr, including Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf.

Ahead of the premiere, critics have been giving the upcoming nine-episode tenth season of the hit ABC sitcom mostly positive reviews. A review by USA Today calls the reboot “exactly what you’d expect, for better or worse,” noting that the original series “broke ground,” which the revival fails to do. USA Today gave the revival two out of four stars, while TV Line gave it a B+, and Entertainment Weekly has handed down an A-.