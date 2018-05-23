‘Roseanne’ Showrunner Reveals What Characters Might Return in Season 11

If your favorite part of Roseanne‘s revival season was the slew of guest stars from past season then you’re in luck, because you can expect more surprise appearances in season 11.

After the season finale, executive producer Bruce Helford revealed that the upcoming eleventh season of Roseanne will see the return of more than one fan-favorite guest star, including Johnny Galecki’s David Healy.

“We’ll be exploring Roseanne‘s relationship with DJ’s wife and in-laws,” Helford told Deadline. “We’ll be showing more of what current life is like in Lanford and how that community has changed and how Jackie takes an active role in it as Lanford’s #1 life coach.”

He added: “We’ll be following Dan’s struggles to continue providing for his family, we’ll be watching Darlene and Becky as they take a deep breath and jump back into dating again, even as Darlene contends with raising her kids, we’ll be seeing more of David — it’s gonna be a busy year for the Conners.”

Fans will welcome the return of David (Johnny Galecki) and DJ’s wife Geena Williams-Conner (Xosha Roquemore) who both only made one appearance during the revival’s first season.

The season will also see the return of Roseanne’s Muslim neighbors, played by Alain Washnevsky and Anne Bedia.

“The Muslim family will return, and we’re hoping that, schedules allowing, Chuck (James Pickens Jr.) and Anne-Marie (Adilah Barnes).”

And despite the fertility story line not really working out with Becky (Lecy Goranson), Helford also revealed he wants to see Sarah Chalke return as Andrea and “interact with the Conners.”

“We, of course hope that Johnny Galecki will be back as David, and we’ll reach out to George Clooney and see what he’s up to,” Helford said. “I think we’d love to have as many actors from the original back as we can, it’s just a matter of how much we can do in 13 episodes.”

As far as the biggest surprise from the revival season? Helford said this might have been the most emotional season of Roseanne ever.

“There’s definitely something about getting older, about the kids having kids, and you’re going to see, it’s probably the most emotional season of Roseanne that there has ever been,” Helford said.

Fans of Roseanne were delighted to see Galecki, Chalke, Pickens Jr. and Barnes, as well as other guest appearances by Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernard and Natalie West this season.

“I guess the only thing left to say [about the revival season] is that the writers had a great time, the actors had a great time, we all felt we did good work and we’re happy that our fans helped us to come back and do more,” Helford told Deadline. “I hope that the finale viewers found the journey satisfying and, in the end, hopeful.”

Roseanne will return for season 11 in fall 2018 on ABC.