‘Roseanne’ Showrunner Reveals Season 11 Plots

Roseanne‘s 10th season might have just come to an end but executive producer is already spilling the beans about season 11.

The nine-episode revival series tackled hot-button subjects from the current state of American politics, racism, health care and gender identity in its first (10th) season, and according to executive producer Bruce Helford, that was only the beginning.

In an interview with Deadline, Helford revealed the one issue he is hoping to address in the upcoming season of the beloved ABC sitcom.

“The only issue we discussed tackling, but didn’t have time to address, was sexual harassment,” Helford said. “I’m sure we’ll discuss it again once the writing room starts in June and if we find a way to address it within the family, in a way that feels organic to the show and adds some fresh or rarely discussed working-class perspective to the discussion, we’ll tackle it.”

He continued: “We actually don’t start out to find stories that are controversial, but when you deal with real-life issues in an honest, unflinching way, it can become very controversial. And I’m sure we’ll see threads of some of the issues that were considered controversial this season weave into the next season as well.”

Helford also gave details as to what fans can expect from the series when it returns in the fall, including putting a spotlight on Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) new calling.

“We’ll be exploring Roseanne‘s relationship with DJ’s wife and in-laws,” Helford teased. “We’ll be showing more of what current life is like in Lanford and how that community has changed and how Jackie takes an active role in it as Lanford’s #1 life coach.

He added: “We’ll be following Dan’s struggles to continue providing for his family, we’ll be watching Darlene and Becky as they take a deep breath and jump back into dating again, even as Darlene contends with raising her kids, we’ll be seeing more of David — it’s gonna be a busy year for the Conners.”

Fans will welcome the return of David (Johnny Galecki) and DJ’s wife Geena Williams-Conner (Xosha Roquemore) who both only made one appearance during the revival’s first season.

As far as the biggest surprise from the revival season? Helford said this might have been the most emotional season of Roseanne ever.

“There’s definitely something about getting older, about the kids having kids, and you’re going to see, it’s probably the most emotional season of Roseanne that there has ever been,” Helford said.

Roseanne will return for season 11 in fall 2018 on ABC.