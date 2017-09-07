‘Roseanne’ Revival Adds New Member to the Family

Most of the major stars from Roseanne will be returning for the revival series on ABC this winter, but they’re bringing some new additions along with them.

In the new series, Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) and David (Johnny Galecki) have an 8-year-old son, giving Roseanne another grandchild to love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TVLine, the show has cast newcomer Amea McNamara as the series regular role of Mark, the son of David and Darlene. The character breakdown for Mark says, “Sensitive and bright, Mark occasionally wears girls’ clothing.”

Gilbert, who serves as executive producer on the revival in addition to playing Darlene, spoke very highly of McNamara.

“It’s inspiring to see so much talent at such a young age,” Gilbert said. “It’s inspiring to see so much talent at such a young age. Some people are born with abilities beyond their years. Ames is one of those people.”

Mark will be David and Darlene’s second child, and casting is still underway for their 14-year-old daughter Harris. If you recall, the young couple gave birth to Harris in Season 9.

As of now, there still isn’t a deal in place to bring Galecki’s David back for the revival. The Big Bang Theory star has yes to sign on, but Gilbert assures fans that, “We are in productive talks and are hopeful it will work out.”

Photo Credit: Getty / ABC Photo Archives