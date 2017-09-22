‘Roseanne’ Reboot Adds Darlene and David’s Daughter to the Cast

Roseanne is making its way back to television this winter, and there are going to be some new faces in the Conner family when the revival finally premieres.

Darlene and David’s daughter, Harris, has grown up quite a bit since the original series, and the now-teenage character has been cast.

According to TV Line, Harris will be played by Emma Kenney, a veteran of Showtime’s Emmy-winning comedy Shameless. This announcement follows the news that Darlene and David had a son after the original series ended, as Ames McNamara was cast in that role.

If you recall, Harris first appeared in the 9th season of Roseanne, when Darlene gave birth to her prematurely. Now, their little girl is all grown up, and will be almost the same age as Darlene was when the series began.

Although both children have now been cast, David and Darlene’s family still may not be completely whole. Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki portrayed David on the original series, and the producers of the revival have been actively trying to get him signed on for the new episodes. Unfortunately, the two sides have yet to reach a deal.

Galecki aside, most of the original cast members have already confirmed their involvement with the revival. Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sarah Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Sarah Chalke, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson are all signed on to return.