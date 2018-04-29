‘Roseanne’ Revival Bashed by Bill Maher

Bill Maher is the latest media personality targeting the Roseanne revival, and he has particular advice for its star, Roseanne Barr.

Maher dedicated a chunk of his latest Real Time with Bill Maher episode to Barr and her character on the show, Roseanne Conner. The comic detailed that he has a good professional relationship with Barr, dating back to the ’90s. She once appeared on his Comedy Central series Politically Incorrect and he even appeared in a small role during the original Roseanne run.

However, he abruptly shifts the conversation into a different direction.

“Now it’s 2018, and we need to talk about Trump,” Maher said.

Maher began talking about how even though Barr’s character speaks for a large section of the country, she has come to the wrong answer to her problems.

“Like it or not, you are now the face of the Trump supporter because you really do speak for a certain kind of American who knows they’re being screwed by someone, they just don’t know who,” he said. “But here’s what you’re missing about Trump: When he says he’s ‘looking out for the little guy,’ he’s talking about his d—.”

He then pointed out that many of Barr’s past political statements (such as “I believe in a maximum wage of 100 million dollars…and if they are unable to live on that amount, then they should go to the re-education camps. And if that doesn’t help, then be beheaded”) lean towards a more socialist stance.

“And as your friend, Roseanne, I must remind you of something very important: You’re a socialist! You’ve been one for 30 years!” he said. “You’re not Archie Bunker, you’re Bernie Sanders!”

He added, “It’s like a reboot of Will & Grace and Will was into women now.”

Instead of going fully negative, Maher then gave some constructive criticism in the form of suggested changes for season 11 of the series.

“If in the next six months you don’t see Trump’s magic starting to work for you, if you’re still trading pills and driving an Uber, wouldn’t the more realistic plotline for season 2 be your disillusionment with Donald Trump?” Maher said. “You impulse-purchased Trump. It promised to drain swamps, build walls, and make things great again, but you got it home and it flooded your basement, maxed out your credit cards, and dropped your phone in the toilet.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Past seasons available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and new episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Photo Credit: ABC