‘Roseanne’ Cast Reunites for First Photo of ABC Revival

Production on ABC‘s highly-anticipated Roseanne revival is just beginning, but it looks as though the Conner family’s chemistry hasn’t even lost a step.

On Tuesday, EW shared the very first photo of the cast participating in the first table read for the revival’s premiere episode. As you can see, the cast members are all smiles.

Star and executive producer Roseanne Barr is seen on the left side of the photo, chuckling at her co-stars across the table. Joining her are original cast members Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky).

Of course, sitting across from Roseanne is her lovable husband Dan, played by John Goodman. The character died in the original run of the show, but the revival will be ignoring that ending, allowing Goodman to return.

Also pictured in the photo are newcomers Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey, as well as Sarah Chalke, who played Becky for a time on the original series but who will take on a new role in the revival. Director John Pasquin, producers Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Troy Hernandez, and co-executive producer Sig Youngers were also present for the table read.

The eight-episode revival of Roseanne is set to debut on ABC at some point in 2018.

