‘Roseanne’ Revival: See 13 New Photos

The Roseanne revival has fans from all over giddy and excited for the return of everyone’s favorite ornery TV matriarch, and now we have over a dozen new photos of the cast to hold us over until it premiers.

Shared exclusively by Entertainment Weekly, the photos showcase the family of actors starring in the series, as well as some behind-the-scenes snaps of the episodes.

Speaking about the direction of the revival, Roseanne Executive Producer Bruce Helford said, “We are writing about what is going on in the world now, and we are hoping to involve everybody.”

Helford says that Roseanne and Dan Conner are meant to represent the common U.S. couple in today’s social climate.

“Everybody is concerned about taxes. Everybody is concerned about jobs. This couple has no health care. They barely can make a living,” Helford explained. “They are going through what is being discussed in every home. What better family to be dealing with this than people who are living it?”

“Roseanne used to be so busy with everything going on and all the demands on her time, we had to second guess her a little bit on what she would be happy with,” Helford said of Barr being more available to the show’s writers this time around.

He added, “Now she is there with us, so it’s much faster to get her input, her take and her understanding of blue class people. That wasn’t the case back in the day. You’d see her but you couldn’t get to her.”

Goodman’s character, Dan, the Conner family patriarch, was revealed to have died of a heart attack in the 1997 finale of the original series, but Goodman didn’t have any issues with how his character coming back.

“I don’t care. I didn’t care. It was irrelevant. It was just silly,” he told EW.

Laurie Metcalf was very excited to dive back into the role of Roseanne’s frantic sister, Jackie Harris.

“It was something I remembered so vividly and with such real tenderness,” Metcalf said. “We were a family for nine seasons. And I had a feeling as soon as we stepped back onto the stage again, it would just reappear. And it did.”

Sara Gilbert is not only stepping back into her role as Darlene Conner, she is also an executive producer in the show, and she says that she knew ABC was the perfect home for the series revival.

“We talked to a few different people, but ABC is the right home for it because it started on ABC. This had a loyal fanbase on a certain network,” Gilbert said. “We were excited to put it on a network where people don’t have to pay for it. There’s nothing exclusive about it. This is a show for the every man and every woman in this country.”

“I would say I still have elements of being sweet and naïve,” said D.J. Conner actor Michael Fishman of his character.

“My character is fun because everybody else was an adult when the show ended. I was 15. I’m the one open character that has lots of room to start new,” he added.

“It felt so comfortable. It felt like walking in to a childhood home. I could immediately tell the differences were, as wonderful as the art department is,” Lecy Goranson said about returning to the series set.

“The feel was the same, but it was obviously not the same couch. And the picture of the dogs playing pool wasn’t up. But I was really impressed by what they had re-created,” she added.

Sarah Chalke is known to most Roseanne fans as “Second Becky” becasue she stepped into the role of Becky Conner when Goranson left the series after season six to go to college.

Chalke will be featured in the nine-episode revival as a married, middle-class woman that decides to hire Becky as her pregnancy surrogate.

“I love the part! It’s such a fun part to play. I was so excited to hear that it was coming back. I think the timing is perfect. I think it’s exactly what is needed right now,” Chalke told Entertainment Weekly.

“Right now when the country is so divided, I really think it’s a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It’s so funny,” she added.

In a scene from the very first episode of the revival series, Dan brings home his and Roseanne’s many various prescriptions and complains about how expensive they are now.

“I’m always amazed at how few shows there are from a blue-collar point of view,” says Helford. “There are just not many shows that tackle things the way this show can. It has a voice unlike any other.”

This particular scene features Roseanne, Jackie, D.J., and a young girl who is presumably related to the family in some way.

“When I was a kid, Roseanne brought us right up to this and read this to me. … She said, ‘One day, when it’s all done, we’re gonna have one of these. We’re gonna have one of these plaques because we’re going to be here long enough.’ And nine years later, here it is,” Fishman was recently quoted as saying about his time on the original series.

Barr recently said there were a lot of reasons for her to come back, but that she would not return if producers didn’t agree to allow her to have a say in the scripts.

“That would be a three-hour discussion I think. I had always had a strong voice in the scripts. Of course, I made my demands, and they were met, and I’m very grateful,” Barr said.

You can catch the whole family when the Roseanne revival returns to ABC on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.