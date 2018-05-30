‘Roseanne’ Repeat Still on ABC’s Tuesday Night Schedule

ABC has canceled Roseanne, but they have not pulled an upcoming repeat episode airing from their Tuesday night schedule.

The network still lists the sitcom as airing at 8 p.m. ET, with less than an hour before it airs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The repeat episode scheduled is “Darlene v. David,” which sees David Healy (Johnny Galecki) visiting to break some big news to Darlene Conner (Sarah Gilbert).

While star Roseanne Barr, whose racist joke about a former Barack Obama aid led to the series’ cancellation, is not the central focus of the episode, she still is a major part of the plot. In particular she gives advice to Darlene about David’s return and she also had an intimate conversation with David about his parenting.

The ABC website (shown below), TV Guide and cable/satellite program guides still list the show airing.

Despite this listing, ABC may not go through with the rerun’s airing.

CNN correspondent Brian Stetler reports that the network will air a repeat episode of The Middle in its place, but that has not yet been confirmed.

“ABC was supposed to air a repeat of Roseanne tonight. A rerun of The Middle will air in its place,” Stetler tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

ABC was supposed to air a repeat of “Roseanne” tonight. A rerun of “The Middle” will air in its place… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2018

ABC had already scheduled an episode of The Middle for the 8:30 p.m. slot, which would give the network an hour-long block of the series on Tuesday night.

Two episodes each of Blackish and Splitting Up Together will follow the The Middle.

This is an unexpected move from the network because they have spent the day distancing themselves from Barr and her sitcom.

After cancelling the show, they quickly removed Roseanne from its website and all assets of the show from its press site.

ABC execs have also bashed Barr’s comments in an attempt to show her remarks do not represent the network’s views.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president, said in a statement.

Barr has apologized for her offensive joke, in which she said Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and The Planet of the Apes. She has since apologized for the statement, which has been deleted.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”