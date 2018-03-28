TV Shows

‘Roseanne’ Reboot: Fans Are All in on New Episodes

Roseanne is back on our television sets and fans are can’t contain their excitement.

Ahead of the premiere, critics gave the series mostly favorable reviews.

A review by USA Today calls the reboot “exactly what you’d expect, for better or worse,” noting that the original series “broke ground,” which the revival fails to do.

However, fans of the show’s original run were quick to praise the revival as the new episodes hit their nostalgic bone.

During the two premiere episodes, viewers quickly got resolution to Dan’s “death,” met Roseanne’s and Dan’s grandchildren, including “gender creative” grandson Mark, and found out how the show introduced the two Beckys to each other. A lot happened during the first two episodes, and fans of the show were excited.

Many fans commented on the feeling the show had never left the air, also relishing in the way the ABC sitcom tackles family and political issues by showing how they affect the typical American family.

Not all TV lovers were hopping on the revival bandwagon however, as some were not looking past Roseanne Barr’s support of Donald Trump in real life.

The first episode also introduced Darlene’s daughter Harris (Emma Kenney), and provided insight into DJ’s (Michael Fishman) future, including the introduction of his young daughter Mary (Jayden Rey).

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

