‘Roseanne’ Reboot: Fans Are All in on New Episodes

Roseanne is back on our television sets and fans are can’t contain their excitement.

Ahead of the premiere, critics gave the series mostly favorable reviews.

A review by USA Today calls the reboot “exactly what you’d expect, for better or worse,” noting that the original series “broke ground,” which the revival fails to do.

However, fans of the show’s original run were quick to praise the revival as the new episodes hit their nostalgic bone.

During the two premiere episodes, viewers quickly got resolution to Dan’s “death,” met Roseanne’s and Dan’s grandchildren, including “gender creative” grandson Mark, and found out how the show introduced the two Beckys to each other. A lot happened during the first two episodes, and fans of the show were excited.

Many fans commented on the feeling the show had never left the air, also relishing in the way the ABC sitcom tackles family and political issues by showing how they affect the typical American family.

so many issues already tackled in episode 1. This show is as good as it ever was 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/ZUnUxn0HUS — Carlee (@faithfultoTV) March 28, 2018

Loved the ravival of #Roseanne. Absolutely loved it. A shame it isn’t on Netflix so I could binge-watch the whole season. — Christopher Howell (@ChrisPHowell) March 28, 2018

. BETTER than the original … Kudos @therealroseanne @RoseanneOnABC #Roseanne ONE HOUR … Great show for the Entire family!! 👏🤣🕺👍 — Sheindie (@Sheindie) March 28, 2018

I just took a quick trip to Lanford, Illinois and stopped by 714 Delaware Street and caught up with some old friends. Welcome Back Connor’s, You were all missed, and it was great meeting the new additions to the family since the last time we hung out at The Lobo.#Roseanne — Scott McCarthy (@MrScottMcCarthy) March 28, 2018

#Roseanne is the best thing to happen to tv in a long time — Craig Nelson (@CraiScott) March 28, 2018

#Roseanne Showed the country what DIALOGUE and different opinions are supposed to be like .. Talking and accepting.. not Resisting or Silencing ❤️@therealroseanne Thank You — 🇺🇸American Mom🌹 (@kbari12) March 28, 2018

Not all TV lovers were hopping on the revival bandwagon however, as some were not looking past Roseanne Barr’s support of Donald Trump in real life.

Siri give me a reason not to watch the #Roseanne reboot Siri: https://t.co/4o8wBsIK3N — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 28, 2018

I’m already so tired hearing about the return of #Roseanne. I didn’t watch it when it originally aired & I certainly don’t care about it 20 years later. I’m not a hater, I just DON’T CARE. — Troy Richard Mock (@tpatroy) March 28, 2018

Ugh dammit of course #Roseanne went into every single political BS instantly. And covered every single BS thing about this world right now. Can’t it just be a fun show…? — Lisa Harper (@SunnyStL) March 28, 2018

The first episode also introduced Darlene’s daughter Harris (Emma Kenney), and provided insight into DJ’s (Michael Fishman) future, including the introduction of his young daughter Mary (Jayden Rey).

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.