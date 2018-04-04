See Hilarious ‘Roseanne’ Shower Scene

It’s Roseanne like you haven’t seen her in a while.

The revival’s latest episode dealt with the issue of modern parenting, showing Roseanne (Barr), Dan (John Goodman) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) dealing with Harris’ (Emma Kenney) selfish behavior.

Throughout the episode, the Conners deal with Harris’ new online business where she sells thrift-shop clothing online. As Harris takes over the washer and dryer, Roseanne grows more and more frustrated with Harris refusing to also do the family’s other laundry.

The fight comes to a head after Roseanne confronts Harris, and her insolence leads Roseanne to soaking her granddaughter’s head in the kitchen sink.

After the heavy episode, Roseanne left fans laughing after seeing the Conner matriarch in the shower, teaching her granddaughter one last lesson.

In the hilarious scene, Harris enjoys a relaxing shower in the morning until Roseanne starts hitting on the shower curtain to tell her to hurry up.

“Are you almost done in there?” Roseanne asks.

“I put all my dirty clothes in the hamper, I washed my breakfast dishes and Mark’s and I closed my Etsy account,” Harris tells her grandma.

“Yeah, but you’re almost done in there? You got people waiting,” Roseanne says.

“I think I deserve a nice, long shower after all that,” a frustrated Harris says.

Roseanne doesn’t feel too affected by her granddaughter’s wishes and steps into the shower wearing only a rubber ducky shower cap.

“Wrong answer,” Roseanne says as she steps into the shower. “Hand me the soap, would ya?”

Harris screams in shock and rushes out of the shower as Roseanne gives her signature laugh.

“Oh, what? You’re too good to shower with your grandma?” Roseanne says as she starts to wash up and the episode ends.

Barr teased the episode on Twitter ahead of its premiere.

“The next episode shows Harris (my TV granddaughter calling me a stupid old hillbilly-watch how I handle her and her very liberal mother!”

the next episode shows Harris (my tv granddaughter) calling me a stupid old hillbilly-watch how I handle her and her very liberal mother! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 30, 2018

After the conflict-heavy episode, Roseanne fans welcomed the humorous final scene.

YOOO! That ending had me dying!!! Harris/Roseanne shower. Hahaha. #Roseanne — KristyTheGossipGirl (@kdefreita94) April 4, 2018

Yesssss lol it’s shower time lmao #Roseanne — D. Hubbell (@DaniHubbell27) April 4, 2018

#roseanne Too scared to shower with your grandma. LOL the kids going to need therapy now. 😀 — Viperbyte 🇺🇸 (@Viperbyte63) April 4, 2018

you are too good to shower with her grandma #roseanne — Chris Alberti (@Alberti2Chris) April 4, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.