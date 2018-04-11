David and Bev Returning to ‘Roseanne’ During April 17 Episode

Two beloved character from Roseanne‘s original run are finally coming to the reboot.

The ABC revival sitcom will welcome back David (Johnny Galecki), as well as Roseanne‘s mother Beverly (Estelle Parsons) in what will surely be a very special episode.

In the April 17 episode, titled “Darlene v. David”, Johnny Galecki‘s character unexpectedly shows up for Harris’ (Emma Kenney) birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene (Sara Gilbert) to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, according to an episode synopsis released by ABC, Bev temporarily moves into the conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning… Bev and Roseanne in the same room will surely cause trouble.

ABC released the first tease at Galecki’s return to the series back in March, reprising his role as Darlene’s husband, David Healy.

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” David says as he enters Darlene’s room, which looks identical to what it had all those years ago.

“It’s a decorating choice called poverty,” Darlene, portrayed by Sara Gilbert, says.

Beverly Harris’ return has not been teased in teasers yet but her return should be a sight to see. During most of the original run, Bev is loving but overly critical of everyone in the family, especially her daughter Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

She had no problem pointing out the faults in people’s lives, often throwing their mistakes in their faces. Parsons is expected to appear in more than one episode of the ABC revival’s first season.

Ahead of Tuesday’s episode, series star Michael Fishman discussed having so many of the series’ guest stars and writers from the original run back for the reboot.

“We really are so lucky to have everybody — both the regular cast, but all of the friends are back. To get James Pickens, Jr. to come back and to have Chuck and Anne Marie (Adilah Barnes), to have Crystal back; Natalie West is amazing. Oh, it’s so awesome,” Michael Fishman said.

“And I have to tell you. We got about half our crew back and half the writing staff are people who were with us the first time. So they give us that real authentic feel. Everybody coming back together, it makes everything fit together,” Fishman added.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.