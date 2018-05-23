‘Roseanne’ Pays Tribute to Halloween Episodes in Season Finale

Roseanne used its season 10 finale to pay tribute to the original run’s legendary Halloween episodes.

After a brutal storm hits Lanford, Illinois, leaving the basement flooded, the Conner family look through boxes of memories and find many of their old Halloween decorations.

Harris (Emma Kenney) comments on how many decorations the family holds for the spooky holiday, which prompts a pretty epic prank from Roseanne (Barr).

“Yeah, we were a lot of fun before you got here,” Roseanne says to Harris.

“These costumes are so lame, I can’t believe anybody would be scared,” Harris says.

“Hey, watch your moth. We were famous for that stuff in these parts,” Roseanne says before she screams in pain.

She claims it’s her heart, and Harris gets scared tells someone to call 9-1-1. Roseanne starts to make a movement as if her heart is coming out of her chest and reveals a fake plastic heart from the Halloween box.

Everyone laughs as Harris’ heart skips a beat.

“I hate you, Harris says as she walks out of the living room. “Each and every single one of you.”

“Don’t say that,” Becky (Lecy Goranson) says. “It only makes them stronger.”

Later, DJ (Michael Fishman) puts on a magician hat and attempts to perform a magic trick, as he famously did back in the day.

Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) asks to be his assistant, and he picks a “random volunteer”, in Jackie. As he tries to read the instructions, however, he accidentally reveals the key to the trick, once again bringing his magic days to an end.

Roseanne‘s original run was famous for its epic Halloween episodes, events that put smiles on viewers faces every season.

Since the revival was a midseason show, there was no Halloween episode for season 10, but Barr has teased that the upcoming eleventh season will have the show’s biggest Halloween episode yet.

“the next season will feature the killermost halloween show on tv ever. humbly yours, MsR.” Barr tweeted on May 17 as she teased the upcoming episode.

“I will donate my salary on halloween show for more props/special effects. Need Top Gun Level.”

Roseanne will return for season 11 in fall 2018 on ABC.