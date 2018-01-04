Laurie Metcalf Talks ‘Jumping Back In’ to ‘Roseanne’ Revival

In a TV season with some exciting new and returning shows, the Roseanne revival is certainly the one comedy fans are looking forward to most, and now actress Laurie Metcalf is opening up about what it ws like “jumping back in to” the show.

“I wanted to immediately jump back in to that world again. We were a family for nine seasons, and I had a feeling that as soon as we stepped back onto the stage again it would just reappear and it did,” said Metcalf, who plays Roseanne‘s sister, Jackie Harris.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All the chemistry came back [as did] the history, and I knew that the fans would be really curious to see this family that they knew, and see what they’re up to again. Why not revisit these people that were so funny and close, and had such crazy dynamics between them, and see what they’re up to,” Metcalf added.

Additionally in the clip, John Goodman, who plays Roseanne’s husband Dan Conner, also shared his feelings on return to the show.

“It was like we wrapped last week instead of 20 years ago,” Goodman said, later adding, “The hair on my arms stands up. It’s like if I was going to put my Boy Scouts uniform on again and it still fit.”

You can catch the whole family when the Roseanne revival returns to ABC on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.