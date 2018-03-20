New ‘Roseanne’ Teaser Reveals First Look at Johnny Galecki as David

Johnny Galecki is headed back to Lanford in the newest Roseanne trailer.

ABC’s revival of Roseanne isn’t set to debut until next week, but that hasn’t stopped the show from dropping a handful of teasers and trailers to keep fans on the edges of their seats as they wait for the premiere. In the latest promo for the forthcoming premiere, the Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki reprises his role as Darlene’s husband, David Healy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” David says as he enters Darlene’s room, which looks identical to what it had all those years ago.

“It’s a decorating choice called poverty,” Darlene, portrayed by Sarah Gilbert, says.

The new footage also shows D.J. (Michael Fishman) and Darlene quizzing Roseanne and Dan about credit card points, Roseanne using a stair lift as she threatens somebody, and Dan being praised for his nail polish, which is really drywall.

In addition to Galecki, who will only be returning for a single episode of the nine-episode season, reprising his role, most of the original cast is back in action for the revival series. Sarah Gilbert will return as Darlene, Lecy Goranson will be back as Becky, Michael Fishman as DJ, Laurie Metcalf as Aunt Jackie, and of course, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman as the Conner family heads, Roseanne and Dan, who was resurrected for the revival series.

New episodes of the fan favorite ’80s and ’90s sitcom take place in the present day, more than 20 years since the season 9 finale in 1997.

Ahead of the premiere, critics have been giving the upcoming nine-episode tenth season of the hit ABC sitcom mostly positive reviews. A review by USA Today calls the reboot “exactly what you’d expect, for better or worse,” noting that the original series “broke ground,” which the revival fails to do. USA Today gave the revival two out of four stars, while TV Line gave it a B+, and Entertainment Weekly has handed down an A-.

Roseanne premieres Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.