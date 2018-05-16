‘Roseanne’ Fights an ‘Opioid Problem’ in New Episode

Roseanne is tackling a serious issue in America with its latest heartbreaking reveal.

During the revival sitcom’s penultimate episode, viewers found out Roseanne‘s (Barr) knee pain has been getting worse and, after some of her pills go missing, it is revealed she has been hoarding pills and has become dependent on narcotics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Roseanne and Dan (John Goodman) prepare to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary, Roseanne comes into the kitchen with a serious problem.

“My knee is killing me and a bunch of my pain pills are missing… this thing was like half full, how many did you take?” Roseanne asks Dan.

“Just a couple for my back,” Dan says. “Are you sure you didn’t take more than you thought?”

“If I was taking hands full of these pills I’d be in a way better mood,” Roseanne says. “Have you noticed me in a way better mood, Dan?”

“The only thing I’ve noticed is that I love you more every day… sir,” Dan jokes to his wife.

Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) interjects that someone must have taken the pills.

“We have a serious opioid problem in this country,” Jackie says. “Let’s examine who else had access to the narcotics.” Dan adds everyone in the house could have taken them, as they don’t work too hard to hide the medicine.

“We’re never going to find out anything about this, there’s been a ton of people through this house,” Dan says. “Let’s just hide the pills in a safer place.”

“Well that doesn’t solve my problem,” Roseanne says. “I can’t get the damn refill for two more weeks, and my knee is holding a gun to my head.”

Dan volunteers to get another prescription from his doctors, which leads to Roseanne promising to make it up to him later, in the bedroom.

After not being allowed to check into the hotel without a credit card, Roseanne and Dan decide to celebrate alone at their home, but Roseanne seems more intoxicated that she should be.

“Well, it’s not my fault,” Roseanne says. “The champagne on the Vicodin should say, do not take with the label… but the good news is my knee is gone.”

Dan questions where Roseanne got the pills if they were running low, but his wife is too under the influence to respond.

The next day, Roseanne wakes to find Dan in the kitchen.

“Let’s talk, Dan says.

“Not until I get a pill, I’m hurting,” Roseanne says. Dan then reveals he found many pull bottles hidden throughout the house, some with names he doesn’t recognize.

“Ok, I’m in pain so I take a few extra pills,” Roseanne eventually admits. “Its not like I’m a drug addict.”

“45 years of marriage, you’ve never lied to me like this before… or have you?” Dan says.

“No, I just didn’t say anything because we can’t afford surgery, and I got these pills because we’re going to be dealing with this for a long time,” Roseanne says, telling her husband he doesn’t know how much pain she’s in.

Roseanne then promises to cut back, but Dan doesn’t believe her and says she’s taking the narcotics for more than just pain. He decides he’ll figure out a way to pay for the surgery and control her pill intake from now on.

The episode, however, ends in a somber tone after Dan walks away. Roseanne gets up and retrieves the ice pack for her knee from the freezer, she opens it and pulls out another bag of pills.

The Roseanne season finale airs Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.