‘Roseanne’ Fans Lash out Over DJ’s Absence

While Roseanne fans continue to love the revival season, there is one character in particular they’re wishing had more screen time: DJ Conner.

The goofy, naive first son (and third child) of the Conner household isn’t appearing enough in the new season if you ask longtime fans, who say his absence leaves a gaping hole in the show.

Fans took to social media to air their grievances about DJ, with some even tagging Michael Fishman, who reprised his role for the new season after he played DJ as a child.

@ReelMFishman Loving the Roseanne reboot, but when do we get to know more of DJ and his family? — Angela Salmon (@MamaWolf1616) April 18, 2018

Idk if I missed something but is there a reason that DJ never has any lines or scenes in the new Roseanne reboot? #roseanne pic.twitter.com/gqi2WQ77L2 — !Meg Alexander! (@twenydankpilots) April 18, 2018

Also, why is DJ not more of a core character? #Roseanne — Observant Reader (@EnnuiPrayer) April 18, 2018

#Roseanne Where is DJ and his daughter? They got screwed on this reboot @roseanneonabc — Debra Williams (@DebraWi04663431) April 11, 2018

So does DJ get more then 1 line tonight on @therealroseanne #Roseanne — MR.MA$H (@Mashaholik) April 17, 2018

But DJ fans might still be able to hold out hope. One person tweeted at an unofficial fan account wondering about DJ’s absence, calling it “odd,” and the account hinted at more DJ involvement in the second half of the season.

Please explain DJ’s absence. He’s only made an appearance on a couple of episodes with roughly 1 or 2 lines. His absence from the reboot is odd. — Blake (@Blake_Dawson9) April 18, 2018

The 10th season is barely halfway through and there’s still plenty more to go. @ReelMFishman was very involved, even if he didn’t appear on an episode. There is great stuff to come involving DJ and his family! #Roseanne https://t.co/r8ttUXS73N — Countdown to Roseanne (@RoseanneReturns) April 18, 2018

Another character fans might want more of is David Healy, played by Johnny Galecki. Galecki returned to Roseanne Tuesday night as David announced he was moving back to Lanford to try and make things right with his kids — and officially divorce Darlene (Sara Gilbert) — but that doesn’t mean fans will see him onscreen in the future.

Because of Galecki’s rigorous filming schedule for The Big Bang Theory, fans should not expect to see David return for the remainder of the ABC sitcom’s revival season.

The Roseanne reboot has already been renewed for a second season, so while we might not see David soon, there is hope he will return in the future, especially if he does indeed move back to Lanford, with or without his new girlfriend.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.