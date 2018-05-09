‘Roseanne’ Disses Fox News During Islamophobia-Themed Episode

Roseanne tackled the issue of Islamophobia during its latest episode, and one particular news outlet go a major diss.

During the opening scene of Tuesday’s episode, Roseanne (Barr), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Anne-Marie (Adilah Barnes) discuss the Conners new Muslim neighbors and Roseanne’s fear that they might be terrorists.

“You can’t just stand on the front porch staring at your Muslim neighbors,” Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

“Did you see the crazy amount of fertilizer they have in their garage?” Roseanne says. “What if it’s a sleeper cell full of terrorists getting ready to blow up our neighborhood.”

“What proof do you have Roseanne?” Anne-Marie asks.

“Anytime something bad happens it was somebody who lives next door to somebody.”

“You figured it out, terrorists are always neighbors,” Jackie says. “All we have to do is arrest everybody.”

Roseanne then brings up her “knowledge on the subject, leading to a hilarious dig at the cable news network.

“I’m telling you, this is what people from Iraq and Talibakistan do, they hide in neighborhoods like Lanford. Don’t you watch the news?” Roseanne says.

“You don’t mean the news, you mean Fox News,” Jackie says. “And there is no Taliba… oh, whatever.” As the conversation continues.

As the episode goes on, Roseanne meets her neighbors and comes to understand them and look past their differences. She even stands up for her neighbor at the supermarket after a teller is being racist toward her.

This is not the first time Roseanne has made a joke about Fox News, but it is the first it has named it on the joke.

During the revival series’ politically-heavy first episode, Roseanne and Jackie fight over their political beliefs, as Roseanne voted for President Donald Trump and Jackie for Hillary Clinton, and the conversation goes toward how they stay informed.

At one point Jackie criticizes Roseanne for not being aware of issues that are all over the news, which Roseanne answers by saying she hasn’t seen anything about that on the “REAL news”.

Barr, who famously supported Trump during the political election said she was interested in pursuing the subject of Islamophobia on the show.

“She’s (Roseanne Conner) frightened of living next to the Muslims because she has heard so many things on the news,” Barr said in an interview released by ABC. “So she has a lot of preconceived notions.”

Co-executive producer David Caplan added: “Once she gets to know them she realizes, there’s probably more similarities than differences.”

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.