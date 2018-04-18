‘Roseanne’: How Dan Reacted to David Healy’s Return

One of the Roseanne‘s fan favorite characters was not happy about David Healy’s return.

During Tuesday’s all new episode, the ABC sitcom reboot saw Johnny Galecki‘s David Healy return for a special appearance, where David unexpectedly shows up to attend Harris’ birthday party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is hesitant about her estranged husband coming back into the picture, given that he left his family following his brother’s death to go build houses for the homeless abroad, and despite Roseanne (Barr) supporting his attempts at being a father, Dan (John Goodman) was not as happy.

“Oh, he can walk in here, he just won’t be able to walk out,” Dan says as he walks in on Roseanne and Darlene’s conversation.

“You can’t keep him from seeing his kids Dan, he’s their father,” Roseanne tells her husband.

“Well if he acted like it he’d be welcome here,” Dan says. “There’s no reason to ever leave your family, you may think about, you may dream about it, you may gas up your bike and make sandwiches… but you don’t ever do it.”

Later, Dan and David reunite for a tense conversation where the Conner family patriarch leaves no doubt as to who is boss.

“You okay?” Dan asks Darlene as he walks in on her breaking up with David once and for all.

“Hello David,” Dan says with a stern look on his face.

“Hey Dan, Mr. Conner, sir… hi, how are you doing?” David says nervously.

“I’ve been better,” Dan says. “I hear you’re moving back to Lanford.”

David looks at Darlene, who nods at him approving him sharing the news.

“Yeah, I got a place. I’ll be back permanently in two weeks.”

“Great, then that’s when you’ll see the kids,” Dan says, effectively uninviting David from Harris’ birthday. “Questions? Comments?”

“No, sir.”

“You always were a smart boy,” Dan says before going to the kitchen.

During the episode, titled “Darlene v. David,” Darlene’s ex’s return came with the announcement he’d be moving back to Lanford and hoping to make things right with the family by giving Darlene a divorce.

Despite the reunion leading to a surprise hook-up between Darlene and David, the couple decides to split up and move on while co-parenting their children together.

Don’t expect to see David pop back up during the revival’s first season however, as Galecki’s Big Bang Theory filming schedule prevented him from booking any more appearances.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.