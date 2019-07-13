‘Roseanne’ Couple Johnny Galecki and Sara Gilbert Reunite in Nashville

Johnny Galecki reunited with his old friend Sara Gilbert for a series of epic photos. The Big Bang Theory star shared a couple of photos Friday from a recent trip to Nashville, Tennessee featuring his Roseanne and The Conners co-star, along with some other friends.

The photo featured the four friends posing in a picturesque setting close to a barn. Also featured in the photo were Cory Wood and Mary Quigley.

Fans of the television stars took to the comments section to compliment the actor, who made headlines ahead of the end of his beloved CBS series after announcing he and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer are expecting their first child together.

L-R @corymichaelwood #maryquigley @thesaragilbert #crisisinnashville

“Some of my favorite people right there,” one user commented.

“Looks like a Christian rock band,” another user wrote.

“Johnny you’re very handsome,” a third user wrote.

“Awww [heart emoji] David and Darlene,” A four user wrote, speaking of the actors’ Roseanne and The Conners characters.

Gilbert has been going through changes of her own, as she announced earlier this year her exit from The Talk amid the announcement The Conners had been renewed for a 19-episode second season.

The actress and executive producer previously spoke up about the difficult decision to step away from the morning talk show during an appearance on Variety’s My Favorite Episode podcast.

“…I’ve been lucky enough to do the talk show for nine years. And so that felt like the right move is, ‘OK, I’ve done that. And I’ve fully explored it.’ And now it’s time to do other creative ventures,” she said.

Gilbert added she is glad to not have to be so much of an open book, since she will no longer living her life as publicly and candidly as she has had to on The Talk.

“There is some relief and thinking like, ‘Wow, if I go through anything in my personal life now, I don’t have to talk about it.’ That’s been a stretch for me, because I’ve never been a very public person.” she added. “I think I put myself on the show to try to push the boundaries like that and grow spiritually and psychologically, but I’m okay with letting that piece of it go.”

While Galecki is done with Big Bang, he will not be returning to The Conners as a series regular, though he did say he would continue to recur on the ABC comedy series from time to time.

“I certainly hope to visit as much as possible,” he told TVLine earlier this year. “That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

The Conners will return for Season 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.