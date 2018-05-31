‘Roseanne’ Cancellation: 10 Family Comedy Series to Watch Instead

Whether you think it’s fair or not, Roseanne has officially been canceled at ABC.

After series creator and star Roseanne Barr shared a series of racist tweets, including one where she called former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes, ABC decided to abruptly cancel the hit series, despite its status as the No. 1 comedy series on broadcast television.

Now that Roseanne is dead in the water, fans of the series will be wondering where they can find compelling stories of relatable families living in today’s America. Lucky for us in the golden age of television there is more than a fair share of options to choose from.

Scroll through to see some family comedy series that will fill the Roseanne-sized hole in your heart.

Speechless (ABC)

Minnie Driver plays Maya Dimeo, a wife and mother who is fiercely protective of her husband Jimmy and their three children, Ray, Dylan and J.J. — who has a condition that leaves him with unique mobility and communication challenges.

The series blends the struggles of typical, working-class American families while tackling the every day adjustments that people with disabilities deal with on a daily basis. You can catch up on the series on Hulu.

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 sitcom, the series follows the life of Penelope, a newly single Army veteran and nurse, and her Cuban-American family, as they navigate the ups and downs of life.

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and Rita Moreno will prove once again why she deserves her EGOT. Two seasons of the series are currently streaming on Netflix

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Based on creator Adam F. Goldberg’s childhood, this family comedy follows the family’s daily life during life in the 1980s. A spinoff series, set in the ’90s called Schooled is set to premiere next TV season on ABC.

All episodes of the series are currently streaming on Hulu.

Splitting Up Together (ABC)

This Ellen DeGeneres-produced series tells the story of Lena and Martin, a longtime married couple who call it quits, but continue living under one roof to co-parent their children. Diane Farr, Bobby Lee and Lindsay Price co-star.

All episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

Black-ish (ABC)

Dre Johnson has it all: a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, four kids and a big home in a classy neighborhood, but as a black man, he begins to question whether all his success has brought too much cultural assimilation for his family.

The series takes a look at the every day life of a middle class family while also taking on complex subjects from today’s American society. All episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Based on chef Eddie Huang’s best-selling memoir of the same name, the show follows Eddie, a hip-hop-loving 11-year-old, as he relocates with his parents and two brothers to suburban Orlando from the Chinatown section of Washington, D.C.

Roseanne herself said Black-ish and Fresh were just like them, might as well support them too, right?

All episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

A telenovela-inspired story about a woman who is accidentally inseminated and forced to re-examine her future, Jane acts as both a story filled with brilliant twists and turns, and a family dramedy showing the importance of loving those around us.

All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix

On my Block (Netflix)

A teen comedy featuring a group of friends who feel like family, On My Block follows Monse, Ruby, Jamal and Cesar as they attempt to survive high school and life in a predominantly Hispanic and black neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles. Season one is streaming on Netflix.

Grace and Frankie (Netlix)

For as long as they can recall, Grace and Frankie have been rivals. Their one-upmanship comes crashing to a halt, however, when they learn that their husbands have fallen in love with each other and want to get married. After their lives implode, the ladies must rely on each other to keep their lives, and their families, together.

All seasons are streaming on Netflix.

American Housewife (ABC)

This ABC comedy follows Katie Otto, a wife and mother who tries to stand out among the wealthy and arrogant housewives after moving to her new home in Westport, Connecticut.

Season two is currently streaming on Hulu.