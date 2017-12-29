Roseanne Bemoans Another ‘Boycott’ of Show 30 Years Later

As Roseanne Barr prepares for the debut of the first season of Roseanne in two decades, the comedian looked back on a boycott the show faced when it first debuted in 1988.

“When Roseanne first went on the air in ’88, it was boycotted by women on the right who felt that fat working class opinionated moms were a disgrace 2 America,” Barr tweeted Thursday. “Now, it’s those same women, but they [are] on the left.”

Barr added the hashtags #LeftIsTheNewRight and #SameS–tDifferentDay.

Barr also thanked her fans for “helping me show that diversity of opinion is what makes America great! i put all opinions here on my TL bc I LOVE AMERICA!”

Earlier this week, Barr defended her decision to vote for President Donald Trump.

Back in October, One Million Moms, a part of the Christian non-profit group American Family Association, called for a boycott of the new Roseanne episodes after it was reported that Darlene’s son Mark will be “gender fluid.”

“Unfortunately, the age of Roseanne‘s grandchildren may attract young viewers, so the victims of this outrageous program are the young cast members, not to mention any child who views the show,” One Million Moms said. “The sexualization and moral corruption of these children is child exploitation at its worst. No child should be introduced to the experience of mental disorders.”

The new season of Roseanne debuts on Tuesday, March 27 on ABC with a one-hour episode. John Goodman’s Dan character is returning, even though he was dead in the 1997 series finale.

Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Johnny Galecki, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Sarah Chalke, Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, James Pickens Jr., Natalie West and Adilah Barnes are also coming back.