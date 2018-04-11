‘Roseanne’: Becky Learns She Cannot Have Children

Roseanne began on a very sad note, with Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) learning that she cannot bear children.

The episode begins with Becky and her aunt, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), at the doctor’s office for a checkup in preparation of carrying a surrogate child for Andrea (Sarah Chalke). They’re in fairly good spirits, with Jackie even making an abortion joke.

The three then go in into the treatment room where the doctor delivers the heartbreaking news. He claims that there is a less than 5 percent chance she can ever have a child.

Andrea quickly reacts and tells Becky that she will unfortunately have to find a new surrogate because she is “not getting any younger.”

As one would imagine, Becky is devastated by the news.

The duo returns to Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan’s (John Goodman) home, where Jackie tells them the news in confidence, saying Becky’s chances of conceiving are “slim to none.”

Roseanne, who was not in favor of the surrogacy, thinking that Jackie conned the doctor into lying about Becky’s fertility.

“Roseanne, it’s for real,” Jackie says. “Her eggs are too old.”

A fight then ensues when Becky walks in. She automatically assumes that Roseanne will be thrilled at the news. Roseanne admits that she is relieved that Becky is not “giving a baby away,” but tries (but fails) to express her sympathy.

This leads to Becky storming out in an emotional rage.

“You don’t what it was like sitting there, listening to what they said,” Becky tells Roseanne.

Becky then goes to the bar, where Darlene meets up with her to talk about the news. There Becky reveals that she wanted more kids of her own, but she thought she “had more time.”

Roseanne and Dan soon arrive and the mother and daughter make up.

Fan responded to Becky’s bad news with a mix of sadness and people opening up about their own pregnancy worries.

“What Becky just found out is literally my worst fear,” one fan wrote. “And I am actually 33, so.”

Another fan wrote, “Becky….remember…’what doesn’t kill us is making us stronger.’”

This is a developing story.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Past seasons available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and new episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Photo Credit: ABC / Adam Rose