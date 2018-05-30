Roseanne Barr Wants to Fight Back, Fans Want Her to Stop Tweeting

Roseanne Barr has returned to Twitter following her show’s cancellation, and many of her fans seem to wish she hadn’t.

Barr has sent mixed messages on social media since Monday. While she has personally apologized for the racist tweet that got her show canceled, she has retweeted countless other conservative outlets stating that she is guilty of nothing.

Barr appeared to hit a turning point on Wednesday afternoon. Feeling that she had expressed her fair share of remorse, Barr declared her intention to “fight back” against her cancellation.

“You guys make me feel like fighting back.” she wrote. “I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U.”

you guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018



Many fans and followers rolled their eyes at this post, even those who were sad to see the show go. Some responded asking Barr to take some time to herself away from social media.

“I thought you were quitting Twitter?” wrote one person. “Did Ambien make you forget that too?”

I thought you were quitting Twitter? Did Ambien make you forget that too? — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 30, 2018



“Fighting back in an Ambien stupor or undrugged?” asked another.

Fighting back in an Ambien stupor or undrugged? — Jamie S. (@Twinmom0) May 30, 2018



Barr claimed on Wednesday morning that she had been in a daze after taking an Ambien before she sent the inflammatory tweet. Executive producer Tom Werner later said that he hopes Barr “seeks the help she so clearly needs,” and EP Dave Kaplan echoed the sentiment in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Throughout Wednesday afternoon, Barr seemed to think out loud through her tweets, searching for a way to maintain her platform and extend her voice.

“Can you all help me get more followers here?” she wrote. “The more I have the more my words will have weight. I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism.”

Roseanne was cancelled on Tuesday morning after Barr spent the night before posting conspiracy theories and racist comments. In the course of the night, she perpetuated a long-debunked story about activist George Soros working for the Nazi Party during World War II. The story has persisted in anti-Semitic circles despite the fact that Soros was a child during the holocaust.

Barr also suggested that Chelsea Clinton was secretly married to one of Soros’ nephews. Clinton responded early in the morning, drawing more attention to Barr’s Twitter activity over night.

The real trouble came when Barr supported a conspiracy stating that former Obama adivser Valerie Jarrett had taken action to cover up crimes for the government.