Roseanne Barr Tells Fans ‘I Ain’t Dead’ During ‘The Conners’ Series Premiere

Roseanne Barr did not stay away from Twitter during The Conners series premiere.

The new series finally revealed how they wrote off Roseanne Conner (Barr), revealing that despite the family thinking she had died of a heart attack she actually overdosed on prescription painkillers.

As the episode came to an end, Barr took to Twitter to comment on the storyline.

“I AIN’T DEAD, B—ES!!!!” She tweeted.

Barr famously caused the cancellation of the massively successful Roseanne reboot back in May after posting a racist tweet about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Shortly after the tweet went viral, ABC announced the cancellation of the Roseanne revival, which at the time was the No. 1 scripted series of the season, PEOPLE writes.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement at the time.

A few weeks later, ABC announced they had ordered a 10-episode first season of spinoff series The Conners, which would keep John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman on the show, without Barr.

The show dealt with Barr’s firing by killing off the family’s matriarch, with the show’s first episode picking up three weeks since her funeral. As the family continues to deal with the aftermath of the painful death, Jackie (Metcalf) tells Dan (Goodman) that the coroner ruled her death an accidental opioid overdose.

Becky (Goranson) finds a bottle of pills with another woman’s name, Marcy Bellinger, and they blame her for Roseanne’s death. However, Jackie later finds Roseanne had pills stashed all over the house, so it wasn’t all on Marcy. Roseanne’s on-screen death will reportedly play a pivotal role in the first season of the new sitcom.

In early September, Barr leaked how the show would kill her beloved character, claiming that the way she had been written out was a disgrace to her character.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” she continued, adding that the manner in which her character dies seems to “so cruelly insult the people who loved that family in that show.”

Despite claiming she would be steering clear from the series, she couldn’t resist giving fans her only tweet of the night, just to make sure nobody thought she was actually dead.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.