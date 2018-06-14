Roseanne Barr Submitted for Emmy Before Show Cancellation

Even though a racist comment resulted in her show being cancelled, Roseanne Barr had already been submitted for Emmy consideration beforehand.

According to Deadline, in early May, ABC put Barr’s name in the running for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Later that same month, Barr tweeted out a derogatory racial remark regarding former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett, which prompted ABC’s decision to cancel the revival of her series, Roseanne.

The outlet notes that it is unlikely Barr — a past Emmy winner — will even make it past the nomination phase.

Following the Roseanne revival cancellation, series executive producer/showrunner Bruce Helford released a statement about how “saddened” he was about the way things transpired.

“On behalf of all the writers and producers, we worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show,” Helford said in a statement released through his agent. “I was personally horrified and saddened by the comments and in no way do they reflect the values of the people who worked so hard to make this the iconic show that it is.”

While the initial response to Roseanne’s racist tweet was major backlash, the comedian has found herself with many supporters remaining true, defending her and arguing that she should not be punished after apologizing for her words.

Its too bad that you were fired. Although its ok for other celeberties to down grade women . I will not name names. I think you were treated very unfairly. I enjoyed your show . And I really like you too. Thank You for the laughs Roseanne. — Teresa Blakeney (@BlakeneyTeresa) June 13, 2018

“I personally think the punishment was too harsh,” one fan recently tweeted. “What about the rest of us who enjoy watching the Roseanne reruns? People can say whatever they want about Caucasian people but the minute you say something about a different race or religion all hell breaks loose.”

“Roseanne, Never forget how far you made it and the laughter you gave to millions of people over the past 30 plus years,” another pleaded. “I say you move the show to Fox and keep it going, it was Great! it was about equality for everyone and you let that happen.”

@therealroseanne please don’t give up anything to ABC! There cannot be a spin off without you! The world forgives. It’s YOUR show. Let them get their own ideas. Hypocrites! Shame on them! Please don’t let them TAKE this from you! #istandwithroseanne — joe (@Scimeminem) June 13, 2018

At this time, there are reports that ABC may attempt to salvage the series’ popularity by putting together a spin-off with the other characters, but there is no official confirmation as of yet.