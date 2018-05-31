Roseanne Barr Reveals ‘Real Views on All Races’ in Music Video

Roseanne Barr revealed her “real views on all races and people” by sharing a link to an 11-year-old animated music video she made.

In 2007, Barr produced an album of children’s DVD called Rockin’ With Roseanne, including the song “Calling All Kids.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Growing up’s not easy and it’s not always fun, but somehow we must learn to get along with every one,” Barr sings. “When you’re feeling lonely and you’ve had all you can take, find someone to talk to or just give yourself a break! For goodness sake! Sometimes people mess with you and that just isn’t right. You just want to do your thing and they just want to fight.”

Barr also tweeted a link to the “Three Little Birds” video from the DVD. “My song 4 everyone who is suffering today,” she added.

My song 4 everyone who is suffering today: Roseanne Barr – Three Little Birds – [Official Music Video] https://t.co/TOvD4WhLpR via @YouTube — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

Another video from the DVD was “Down on the Donut Farm,” which Barr also tweeted. She tagged the songwriter, Johnny Argent.

Later, she tweeted another video for children, “No Monster’s Allowed.” She tweaked the title on Twitter, writing “No (mean) Monster’s Allowed.”

ABC cancelled Barr’s show Roseanne after Barr tweeted a racist remark about former Obama advisor Valeri Jarrett, suggesting she was the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and the characters from Planet of the Apes. Barr later apologized, she did not think the comment was racist.

“I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” Barr tweeted on Wednesday. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER [be] taken from me.”

Barr also claimed the tweet was sent under the influence of Ambien, a sleeping medication. Sanofi, which makes Ambien, said racism is not a side effect of its medication.

“No, I didn’t. I blamed myself. Stop lying,” Barr claimed to a radio host. “Yes, I have had odd Ambien experiences on tweeting late at night-like many other [people] do. I BLAME MYSELF OK? It’s just an explanation not an excuse, Ok, bully?”

Roseanne was the top-rated sitcom of the 2017-2018 season, and was quickly renewed for a second season, despite Barr’s history of controversial comments and beliefs before the series aired. ABC cancelled the show hours after Barr’s Jarrett comment.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Tuesday morning.