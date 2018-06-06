Roseanne Barr Offered ‘Big Beautiful’ Role in Adult Entertainment

Roseanne Barr has been offered her first role since sharing a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit series, and it’s in the entertainment industry.

A week after ABC canceled Roseanne after the series star and co-creator posted a racist comment about former White House aide Valerie Jarrett, reports surfaced that XBlaze offered Barr $150,000 for her to star in the first scene of their new Big Beautiful Women (BBW) line, coined XXXLBlaze.

“Roseanne Barr is an icon who has been a part of the American pop culture landscape for over 30 years, and we want to celebrate her brilliance and unique talents with a showcase scene,” CEO Jeff Dillon told The Blast.

The company reportedly is very interested in Barr appearing in a sex scene, but are willing to negotiate on her level of participation if she is willing to be involved in the project.

Dillon told The Blast that Barr “would be quite welcome in the adult industry, a place that understands and embraces outspoken, flamboyant and different kinds of people who speak their minds.”

“We do not condone what Miss Barr has said in the past,” he added. “We just want to give her a job.”

The news comes as ABC is inching closer to announcing a spinoff series to Roseanne, without the involvement of Barr herself. Barr posted a cryptic tweet Tuesday, in which she claimed to be “making restitution for the pain I caused,” after her tweet led to the cancellation of the hit comedy series and costing hundreds of people their jobs.

I’m making restitution for the pain I have caused. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 5, 2018

ABC might be days away from announcing a spinoff series, possibly centered around Roseanne‘s on-screen daughter Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert). Producers are believed to be working on “last-minute details” ahead of an official announcement.

One of those details is how the creative team will deal with the absence of Barr’s Roseanne Conner. Producer also have to figure out a way to continue the series without her involvement, despite her executive producer and creator status.

Roseanne was cancelled after Barr shared a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former President Barack Obama aide. While there were reportedly clauses in actors’ contracts to justify firings for these kinds of offenses, the producer credits did not hold the same conditions.

Gilbert opened up on the cancellation during Monday’s episode of The Talk.

“I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way,” she said. “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC has made.”

A Roseanne spinoff announcement is reportedly set to come sometime this week.