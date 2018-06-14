Roseanne Barr Insists She ‘Never Practiced Racism’

Roseanne Barr is back on Twitter, giving an update to her followers about how she’s doing after her racist tweets led the cancellation of her hit ABC series.

The disgraced comedian took to Twitter to once again deny she’s a racist, despite her offensive remark against Valerie Jarrett leading to the cancellation of Roseanne.

“I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced “RACISM” in my entire life & never will. Meantime…” Barr wrote on one tweet.

“I’ve been watching this new doc called “Malcolm X: An overwhelming Influence on th Black Power Movement.” Directed by my dear friend Thomas Muhammad (my campaign manager in 2012)who called me immediately when my show was canceled,” Barr finished her thought along with the link and password to the documentary.

Since canceling the series, ABC along with producers have been working on the possibility of bringing back the series with a spinoff without Barr. The big issue the network is facing is how to move forward without Barr earning a slice of the profits.

According to an update on the situation, executive producer Tom Werner, actress/producer Sara Gilbert and showrunner Bruce Helford pitched an idea of making a show about the Conners without matriarch Roseanne Conner. ABC liked the idea, and now lawyers are hard at work.

Since Roseanne was canceled after Barr’s racist tweet late last month, ABC is under pressure to make sure she has no involvement in the project at all. The lawyers will need to figure out if Barr would have a creative credit and ownership on the original series.

The original series is credited as “created by Matt Williams, based upon a character created by Roseanne Barr.” The network could technically remove Roseanne Conner and taker her claim out of the project. But the actress could claim that all the characters in the series only exist because of Barr, which could spark a lawsuit on her part.

Reports, however, claim Barr may have given up her stake on the series to make amends for her actions leading to hundreds losing their jobs.

Deadline reports that people close to the project are “optimistic and hopeful” that something can be worked out. That decision has to be made very soon, since the cast can only be kept waiting for so long.

Series stars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf could move on to find other acting gigs and still be paid for a never-made new Roseanne season. The rest of the crew and writers will not be though, and they need to quickly find new jobs. That is no easy task at this point, with many shows already in production for next season.

The Roseanne revival was the most watched sitcom of the 2017-18 season, but ABC still canceled it on May 29 following Barr’s tweet.