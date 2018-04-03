Roseanne Laughs at Idea of President Trump Being Responsible for Her Ratings

Roseanne Barr is not allowing President Donald Trump take credit for the success of ABC‘s Roseanne revival.

On the heels of the major ratings success of ABC’s reboot of Roseanne, TMZ caught up to the 65-year-old television icon, asking her whether she thinks the President’s claims that he is responsible for the more than 18 million viewers are accurate. Barr, however, found that thought humorous.

“It’s all me,” she responded after letting out a laugh.

The two-episode premiere of the popular ’80s and ’90s sitcom, which saw viewers quickly get resolution on Dan’s “death,” meet Roseanne and Dan’s grandchildren, including “gender creative” grandson Mark, and find out how the show introduced the two Beckys to each other, landed massive ratings that are nearly unheard of.

The sitcom scored an average rating of 5.1 in the 18-49 demographic and a massive 18 million total viewers, even beating the Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes Sunday night. Those numbers marked the highest numbers for a television sitcom since 2014.

Most of the show’s success came from Middle America, with Tulsa, Oklahoma contributing the most to the ratings success with a 19.0 rating, which is 60% above the national average. Other top markets included Cincinnati, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Chicago, the third largest TV market in the U.S. came in fifth in the rankings, possibly propelled by the fact that Roseanne is based in Illinois.

However, the top two markets in the U.S., New York and Los Angeles, did not play large roles in the sitcom’s 18.1 million viewership.

Some have attributed this success in Middle America to the show’s portrayal of conservative ideals, a point that the President seemed to agree with.

“Over 18 million people, and it was about us,” the president praised during a speech shortly after the ratings were announced.

Following the show’s premiere, the President reportedly made a personal phone call to congratulate Barr on a job well done with her eponymous reboot. The president was enthralled by the “huge” ratings Roseanne had received.

“It was pretty exciting, I’ll tell you that much,” Barr said of Trump’s call. “They said, ‘Hold please for the president of the United States of America’ and [that] was about the most exciting thing ever. It was just very sweet of him to congratulate us.”

New episodes of Roseanne air at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays on ABC.