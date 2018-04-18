Roseanne Barr Claims New Episode Is ‘Deep as Anything Ever Before on TV’

Roseanne Barr was just as excited as her fans about David and Darlene’s reunion.

Ahead of Tuesday’s new episode of Roseanne, Barr took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the installment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on… tonight’s show is as emotional as anything ever before on TV- watch it guys! love you-” Barr wrote to her fans. The tweet, which she posted early Tuesday morning, has been retweeted almost 3,000 times.

the dogs bark, but the caravan moves on….tonight’s show is as emotional and deep as anything ever before on TV-watch it guys! love you- — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 17, 2018

The episode, titled “Darlene v. David,” had its fair share of emotional moments.

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) was startled while on a grocery run with Roseanne (Barr) before Harris’ (Emma Kenney) birthday after receiving a text from David (Johnny Galecki) that he’s coming to the celebration.

When they reunite, Darlene and David’s chemistry overpowers them and the pair hooks up despite David having a girlfriend.

After the two contemplate getting back together since David is moving back to Lanford, they remember the reasons David walked away from his family in the first place.

“You know, when I left you and the kids I rationalized that it was O.K. because I was helping people, the truth is I left because my brother died and I was overwhelmed with all the responsibility and I just ran,” David confesses to Darlene the morning after their hook-up.

As Darlene considers letting David back into her life, Roseanne puts her daughter’s failed marriage back into perspective.

“You said he was a good person, you said I should give him a second chance,” Darlene says.

“Yeah, as a father not as a husband, you guys are a disaster as a couple, it’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde… and David,” Roseanne says. “He left because you guys were fighting all the time and that’s what he couldn’t handle.”

Darlene eventually decides to let David go for the good of her kids, and they both agree to co-parent their children amicably.

The episode also had some laughs with the return of Roseanne’s mother Beverly (Estelle Parsons), who arrived at the Conner home with packed bags and a hilarious confession.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.