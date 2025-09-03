Ron Perlman Joins Cast of Major New TV Show

Ron Perlman is set to help Apple TV+ give audiences a good scare.

The streaming platform announced today that Perlman will have a major recurring role in Apple’s upcoming adaptation of Cape Fear. Ted Levine (Monk) and Margarita Levieva (Daredevil: Born Again) were also announced as recurring stars. Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg will serve as producers on the series.

Cape Fear has already hit the big screen twice. Both adaptations were based on John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel The Executioners, where an attorney catches a violent criminal raping a girl and testifies against him to send him off to prison, while hiding evidence that could’ve lessened his sentence. Years later, the criminal is paroled, and seeks vengeance against the attorney.

The first film adaptation, a 1962 film titled Cape Fear, starred Gregory Peck as attorney Sam Bowden and Robert Mitchum as the criminal Max Cady. The second adaptation, also titled Cape Fear, came in 1991 from Martin Scorsese. The Goodfellas director cast his longtime collaborator Robert De Niro in the role of Cady and Nick Nolte as the attorney Bowden.

In Apple’s adaptation, Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men) will play violent criminal Max Cady, while Patrick Wilson (Fargo) will play attorney Tom Bowden and Amy Adams (Justice League) will play his wife. CCH Pounder, Lily Collias, Joe Anders, Anna Baryshnikov, and Jamie Hector will also star in the series.

There is currently no release date for the new TV adaptation of Cape Fear.