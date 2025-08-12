Roku Reveals Its Most-Watched Reality Show

Roku Originals announced its most-watched reality show, with a second season order attached.

Travel series Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross was a massive success for the streamer, which declared “record-breaking viewership” of the first season in a press release.

Ross is best-known for her starring roles in the TV shows Girlfriends (2000) and Black-ish (2014), the latter of which she earned five Emmy nominations for. She also starred in the five-time Oscar-nominated drama American Fiction in 2023. Most recently, she appeared in an episode of Netflix’s sci-fi drama Black Mirror. She is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross.

In Season 1 of the series, Ross explored Morocco, Mexico and Spain on her own while teaching viewers about self-realization and solo discoveries. Season 2 promises to deliver more of the same.

“Tracee Ellis Ross has set a new gold standard for unscripted storytelling,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals, in a statement. “Her show didn’t just perform—it soared. The response from our streamers has been overwhelming, and we’re deeply grateful to have Tracee returning to guide us through another season filled with heart, purpose, and adventure.”

Ross said the reaction to the show felt “truly special—all of the comments, the conversations, the connection…my cup runneth over.”

“Thank you to Roku for your incredible partnership and care with my show, and to the amazing team that made it all possible. But the biggest thank you goes to everyone who has watched, embraced, and shared my journeys,” she said in a statement. “Here’s to all the solo travelers out there… There’s so much more to see and do—the world is our oyster! I can’t wait to see where I’ll be going next and to bring all of you along.”